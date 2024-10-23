Club Championships 2024: Staff Picks

See who our staff think will win the 2024 Club Championships!

October 23, 2024 by in Preview with 0 comments

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 Club National Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Our staff have been watching the tape, talking to the players, and stalking the sidelines. Here is who the folks at Ultiworld think will have the most success in San Diego.

Mixed Division Picks

NameChampionRunner-UpSemifinalistSemifinalist
Charlie Eisenhood
Matt Fazzalaro
Theresa Diffendal
Zack Davis
Laura Osterlund
Alex Rubin
Keith Raynor
Josh Katz
Calvin Ciorba
Edward Stephens
Graham Gordon
Anna Browne
Patrick Stegemoeller
Theo Wan
Kelsey Hayden
Jenna Weiner
Felicia Zheng
Graham Gerhart

Champion Picks

BFG: 10
Hybrid: 5
Drag’n Thrust: 3

Semifinalist Picks

BFG: 16
Drag’n Thrust: 16
Hybrid: 11
Shame: 7
Disco Club: 7
Red Flag: 6
XIST: 3
Slow: 3
Space Force: 1
Tower: 1

Men’s Division Picks

NameChampionRunner-UpSemifinalistSemifinalist
Charlie Eisenhood
Matt Fazzalaro
Theresa Diffendal
Zack Davis
Laura Osterlund
Alex Rubin
Keith Raynor
Josh Katz
Calvin Ciorba
Edward Stephens
Graham Gordon
Anna Browne
Patrick Stegemoeller
Theo Wan
Kelsey Hayden
Jenna Weiner
Felicia Zheng
Graham Gerhart

Champion Picks

Machine: 15
Johnny Bravo: 3

Semifinalist Picks

Machine: 18
Johnny Bravo: 15
Truck Stop: 14
DiG: 10
Ring of Fire: 5
Rhino Slam!: 5
Revolver: 3
Sockeye: 1
Chain Lightning: 1

Women’s Division Picks

NameChampionRunner-UpSemifinalistSemifinalist
Charlie Eisenhood
Matt Fazzalaro
Theresa Diffendal
Zack Davis
Laura Osterlund
Alex Rubin
Keith Raynor
Josh Katz
Calvin Ciorba
Edward Stephens
Graham Gordon
Anna Browne
Patrick Stegemoeller
Theo Wan
Kelsey Hayden
Jenna Weiner
Felicia Zheng
Graham Gerhart

Champion Picks

Fury: 9
Scandal: 6
Molly Brown: 3

Semifinalist Picks

Fury: 18
Scandal: 18
Molly Brown: 16
Brute Squad: 11
Phoenix: 7
Flipside: 2
BENT: 1

TAGGED:

