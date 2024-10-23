Club Championships 2024: Staff Picks

See who our staff think will win the 2024 Club Championships!

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 Club National Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.



Our staff have been watching the tape, talking to the players, and stalking the sidelines. Here is who the folks at Ultiworld think will have the most success in San Diego.

Mixed Division Picks

Name Champion Runner-Up Semifinalist Semifinalist Charlie Eisenhood Matt Fazzalaro Theresa Diffendal Zack Davis Laura Osterlund Alex Rubin Keith Raynor Josh Katz Calvin Ciorba Edward Stephens Graham Gordon Anna Browne Patrick Stegemoeller Theo Wan Kelsey Hayden Jenna Weiner Felicia Zheng Graham Gerhart

Champion Picks

BFG: 10

Hybrid: 5

Drag’n Thrust: 3

Semifinalist Picks

BFG: 16

Drag’n Thrust: 16

Hybrid: 11

Shame: 7

Disco Club: 7

Red Flag: 6

XIST: 3

Slow: 3

Space Force: 1

Tower: 1

Men’s Division Picks

Name Champion Runner-Up Semifinalist Semifinalist Charlie Eisenhood Matt Fazzalaro Theresa Diffendal Zack Davis Laura Osterlund Alex Rubin Keith Raynor Josh Katz Calvin Ciorba Edward Stephens Graham Gordon Anna Browne Patrick Stegemoeller Theo Wan Kelsey Hayden Jenna Weiner Felicia Zheng Graham Gerhart

Champion Picks

Machine: 15

Johnny Bravo: 3

Semifinalist Picks

Machine: 18

Johnny Bravo: 15

Truck Stop: 14

DiG: 10

Ring of Fire: 5

Rhino Slam!: 5

Revolver: 3

Sockeye: 1

Chain Lightning: 1

Women’s Division Picks

Name Champion Runner-Up Semifinalist Semifinalist Charlie Eisenhood Matt Fazzalaro Theresa Diffendal Zack Davis Laura Osterlund Alex Rubin Keith Raynor Josh Katz Calvin Ciorba Edward Stephens Graham Gordon Anna Browne Patrick Stegemoeller Theo Wan Kelsey Hayden Jenna Weiner Felicia Zheng Graham Gerhart

Champion Picks

Fury: 9

Scandal: 6

Molly Brown: 3

Semifinalist Picks

Fury: 18

Scandal: 18

Molly Brown: 16

Brute Squad: 11

Phoenix: 7

Flipside: 2

BENT: 1