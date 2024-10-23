The Line: The Best Players No One Is Talking About (Mixed Division)

Don't be surprised if these seven players light up the stat sheet this weekend

Every year just before Nationals, Ultiworld publishes a list of the top 25 players in each division according to a panel of staff experts and players. Conversation heading into Nationals tends to revolve around those stars. As everyone knows, however, the biggest names aren’t always the players who end up making the biggest difference. With that in mind, here are seven of the lesser-known players from the Women’s division who might be on track for a big weekend in San Diego.

Jaime Estes (Austin Disco Club)

Experience can be everything in a Nationals – especially for a new team where it might be in short supply. For Disco Club, Jaime Estes is one of the players who brings actual Club Nationals experience: she was on the 2016 Gainesville G-Unit team that found its way out of a one-bid Southeast Mixed tournament. Now, after several years with Austin’s top pre-Disco Club club, Waterloo, she has helped shape an overwhelmingly successful 2024 campaign whose final act could reach towering heights. It doesn’t hurt that she’s a phenomenally stubborn cutter who also happens to have one of the sharpest backhands in the game.