Ann Arbor Hybrid are 2024 Mixed Division National Champions!

Ann Arbor Hybrid defeated Lexington Sprocket for the 2024 title

#7 Ann Arbor Hybrid delivered a comprehensive beatdown to #12 Lexington Sprocket to win the 2024 Championship by a 15-9 scoreline. This was Hybrid’s third appearance in the championship game in the past four seasons, but it is their first title. Sprocket only formed as a team four years ago, and this is the best result the team has ever accomplished.

Sprocket started the game strong, scoring a break on their first point. Hybrid answered back quickly, building a 6-2 lead that they did not relinquish. Nathan Champoux admirably limited Tannor Johnson-Go, finishing with three blocks. “Nathan Champoux is the best defender in the division,” Mark Whitton asserted ahead of the final. Sara Nitz was Champoux’s WMP counterpart, taking on the toughest matchups and finishing with two goals and two blocks.

Maketa Mattimore and Kat McGuire consistently generated separation downfield to make offensive points straightforward affairs. Though Sprocket managed a few takeaways, they never truly threatened the elite unit Hybrid has become. “It was really helpful for us to have the only defense that gave us trouble all season be at practices,” Aaron Bartlett said after the game. The closest game Hybrid played the entire tournament was their pool play finale against #3 Austin Disco Club, which Hybrid led cover to cover and won by three goals.

After losing the final last season, Hybrid recharged ahead of this year and left no doubts as to the best team at the field complexes this time around.