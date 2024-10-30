Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Recap ft. Dylan Freechild

We've got new champions in 2/3 divisions!

October 30, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith discuss this year’s thrilling Club Nationals and talk with Dylan Freechild of Portland Rhino Slam!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Thursday October 31st at 2:30 PM Eastern!

