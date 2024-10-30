We've got new champions in 2/3 divisions!
October 30, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith discuss this year’s thrilling Club Nationals and talk with Dylan Freechild of Portland Rhino Slam!
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Thursday October 31st at 2:30 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Recap ft. Dylan Freechild
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.