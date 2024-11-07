2024 WFDF World Masters Ultimate Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

40 games, including all seven gold medal matches, will be streamed!

The WFDF 2024 World Masters Ultimate Championships is set to kick off this weekend! Across seven divisions of competition, more than 60 teams will compete for gold in Irvine, California.

Ultiworld’s livestreaming coverage will get started on Wednesday, November 13th, and continue through the finals. Follow along on the WMUC Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the week.

In partnership with WFDF, we are broadcasting 40 games from this year’s World Masters Ultimate Championships! The gold medal matches in all seven divisions will be streamed.

The WMUC commentary team is comprised of established names in play-by-play and analysis: Katie Killebrew, Theo Wan, and Adekale Ande, along with a host of rotating guests.

How to Watch

There are two primary ways to get access to the WMUC livestreams: with an Ultiworld subscription or an Event Pack.

Here are the specific options:

Standard Subscription ($12.99/mo): Access to Showcase streams [and many other Ultiworld benefits]

All-Access Subscription ($19.99/mo): Access to Showcase and All-Access streams [and many other Ultiworld benefits]

WMUC Event Pack ($19.99, one time charge): Access to Showcase and All-Access streams

Please note that the Showcase streams will feature multiple cameras and commentary; the All-Access streams will feature single camera coverage with natural sound only.

All livestreams will be immediately available as VOD; subscribers have access to the games for as long as they are subscribed. Event Pack purchasers will have lifetime access to the WMUC games in their Pack.

Current Standard subscribers can upgrade their plan to All-Access and only pay the difference in the monthly/annual price.

Are There Free Streams from the World Masters Ultimate Championships?

Yes, there are daily free games from Wednesday to Friday at WMUC! Here is the schedule of games that will be broadcasted on the Ultiworld YouTube channel (all times PT):

Wednesday, November 13, 3:30 PM: USA v. Great Britain (Masters Mixed)

Thursday, November 14, 9:00 AM: Quarterfinal (Masters Women’s)

Friday, November 15, 12:30 PM: Gold Medal Match (Grand Masters Open)

Full WMUC Broadcast Schedule