Huckin’ Eh: Masters Rosters, Stanford Invite

Danie stops by to talk Stanford Invite!

March 8, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Wait, who’s that? Danie? Where’s Theo? Good question! Danie quickly dives into the masters roster announcement before breaking down all the action at Stanford Invite which had both UBC + UVic women’s teams taking the field.

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

