Danie stops by to talk Stanford Invite!
March 8, 2024 by Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
Wait, who’s that? Danie? Where’s Theo? Good question! Danie quickly dives into the masters roster announcement before breaking down all the action at Stanford Invite which had both UBC + UVic women’s teams taking the field.
Huckin’ Eh: Masters Rosters, Stanford Invite
