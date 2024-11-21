The Canadians cash in at WMUC!
November 21, 2024 by Theo Wan in Podcast with 0 comments
Red, White and Golden! Canada brings back three gold medals from the World Masters Ultimate Championships and Theo is here to tell you all about it. In the main event, Alisha Zhao and Mélanie Roy join the podcast to talk all things women’s masters including tournament prep, Tik Tok dances and game breakdowns.
Huckin’ Eh: Canada Goes 3x Gold! (WMUC Recap), Women’s Masters Interview
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo shares his experience from beginning to end at the tournament as a commentator!
