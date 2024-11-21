Huckin’ Eh: Canada Goes 3x Gold! (WMUC Recap), Women’s Masters Interview

The Canadians cash in at WMUC!

November 21, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Red, White and Golden! Canada brings back three gold medals from the World Masters Ultimate Championships and Theo is here to tell you all about it. In the main event, Alisha Zhao and Mélanie Roy join the podcast to talk all things women’s masters including tournament prep, Tik Tok dances and game breakdowns.

Huckin’ Eh: Canada Goes 3x Gold! (WMUC Recap), Women’s Masters Interview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo shares his experience from beginning to end at the tournament as a commentator!

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Canada Goes 3x Gold! (WMUC Recap), Women’s Masters Interview is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: Canada Goes 3x Gold! (WMUC Recap), Women’s Masters Interview"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Ultiworld 2024 Club Awards Voting Breakdown
    Subscriber article
  • Huckin’ Eh: Canada Goes 3x Gold! (WMUC Recap), Women’s Masters Interview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Commentating at WMUC
    Subscriber podcast
  • Inside the Circle: Top 5s Continued
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now