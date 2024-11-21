Huckin’ Eh: Canada Goes 3x Gold! (WMUC Recap), Women’s Masters Interview

The Canadians cash in at WMUC!

Red, White and Golden! Canada brings back three gold medals from the World Masters Ultimate Championships and Theo is here to tell you all about it. In the main event, Alisha Zhao and Mélanie Roy join the podcast to talk all things women’s masters including tournament prep, Tik Tok dances and game breakdowns.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo shares his experience from beginning to end at the tournament as a commentator!