The Line: 7 Great Games from the 2024 Club Championships

Optimize your next 2024 Nationals binge-watch.

The 2024 Club season wrapped up last month in San Diego with the Club Championships. The event did not lack for drama, and pool play in particular was full of twists and turns and thrilling encounters throughout. With 44 games in our video library from Nationals, it’s fair to say viewers were and are spoiled for choice. If you’re still making your way through the archives, here are seven of the best games to get your watch party started.

Boston Sprocket vs Nashville ‘Shine – Mixed Pool Play

Sprocket were arguably the most surprising performers at Nationals, going from a third place finish at Northeast Regionals to national runners-up. Their opening performance of the tournament, however, was not exactly a harbinger of what was to come. In the first round of pool play, Sprocket found themselves on the wrong end of a universe point game against fifteenth-seeded ‘Shine, a shocking result in the moment that now looks even more befuddling knowing how the rest of the weekend played out. Yet more surprising was how Sprocket lost this game: their steady offense capitulating down the stretch. A poor throw to an open receiver, two cutters colliding in the red zone, and throwing directly to a poaching defender were Sprocket’s three turns after they took a 13-10 lead, as that lead evaporated into a 14-13 defeat. That sequence was a far cry from their clinical performances we’d see later in the tournament.

Denver Molly Brown vs Raleigh Phoenix – Women’s Quarterfinals

The star power in this game alone all but guaranteed that this game would make this list. Manuela and Valeria Cárdenas, Lisa Pitcaithley, Claire Chastain, and more for Molly Brown. Lindsay Soo, Alex Barnett, Dawn Culton, Qxhna Titcomb and more for Phoenix. It’s worth watching this game just to learn from all these greats, regardless of what the final score may have been. Luckily for us, the final score just so happened to be 14-13, and the final point was a perfect blend of chaos.

Phoenix had the disc in the red zone following a first throw turnover from Valeria, but gave it back a few throws later. Molly worked the disc down the field, eventually finding Sara Taggart ten yards from the win. At this point, all hell broke loose. Valeria made a strike cut and bid for the disc, contacting Barnett’s legs in the process and calling a strip. After a 90 second discussion that included looking at video footage from a nearby phone1, the strip call was upheld. Three throws later, Molly had survived their second massive scare of the weekend.

Seattle BFG vs New York XIST – Mixed Quarterfinals

Pre-Nationals title favorites BFG cruised through pool play, looking largely unchallenged as they took down Pool A with ease. Back-to-back semifinalists XIST, on the other hand, struggled to a 1-2 pool play record after being upset in their opening match. You wouldn’t have known which team was which, however, in a very tense quarterfinal matchup, one that saw BFG get a real scare thrown at them for really the first time since July.2

XIST took the first multiple goal lead of the game at 11-9 on a huck from Ryan Drost to Erica Brown following a BFG drop, and even had a break chance on the next point. At that point, newly-minted All-Clubber Lukas Ambrose took over the contest and willed BFG to a victory. He earned a block to get the disc back on this point, and found Leah Bar-On Simmons to get the needed hold. He’d tack on two more goals, an assist, and a block over the remainder of the contest, putting up a nice 2/2/2 over a span of eight points when BFG so desperately needed someone to save their season.

Washington DC Truck Stop vs Portland Rhino Slam! – Men’s Quarterfinals

The third game of four from the quarterfinal round (seriously, quarters was awesome this year) featured the men’s division reigning champs against the (spoiler alert) future champs, and this game delivered exactly what you’d expect from two teams built on elite offense. Incredibly crisp and clean and tight throughout, with numerous instances where you’ll find yourself gasping in astonishment at some of the plays made, none more so than this assist from AJ Merriman just past the outstretched fingertips of Raphy Hayes. You’ll also be treated to a pair of incredible performances from now-POTY Hayes (3G/1A) and now-BPOTY Mica Glass (4G/1D), plus a not-too-shabby five assists from Jack Hatchett. Truck’s stars played their part as well in making this matchup an overall enjoyable game to watch, with Jonny Malks (2G/2A) and Cole Jurek (1G/2A) standing out in particular.

Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust vs Fort Collins shame. – Mixed Quarterfinals

For a very long portion of the game, this was shaping up to be a ho-hum quarterfinal win for a Drag’n team looking to make it to semis for the second time in three years. Within just 22 minutes of game action, they had opened up a 7-3 lead and seemed to be on cruise control for the remainder of the game, never letting shame. get closer than a two goal margin. That lead eventually became 14-10, and Drag’n were poised to knock out the reigning champions.

If that 14-10 scoreline sounds familiar, that’s because these two teams found themselves in the exact same situation six weeks prior in the Pro Championships final. In that matchup, shame. shockingly scored five straight goals to stun the Minneapolis club, and the rematch featured a stunning case of déjà vu. shame. scored four straight this time to set up a chaotic universe point, one I’d rather not spoil if you don’t remember this game.

Washington DC Scandal vs Boston Brute Squad – Women’s Semifinals

Semifinal Saturday did not exactly live up to the hype this year, with just two of the six games being decided by two points or fewer. The last of those semis, luckily, was an incredible game, and the only disappointing part was that it didn’t go to universe point. The first half was a tense, back and forth battle, and ended with Brute Squad breaking on galaxy point to take an 8-7 lead and would start the second half on offense. The second half, if possible, was even better, with the two sides going blow for blow in a half that is easily broken down into three distinct sections: Scandal’s 4-0 run powered by a devastating zone look, Brute’s counter with a 4-0 run of their own, and Scandal’s 3-1 run to seal it, again heavily featuring a zone defense that Brute was simply unable to consistently break through.

In my opinion, it’s not enough to watch this game just once. At a minimum, watch it twice. First, watch it for the pure entertainment value of seeing two elite teams play incredible ultimate. On your second watch, just keep your eyes on Claire Trop, and watch the now back-to-back POTY operate at the absolute peak of her powers.

Portland Rhino Slam! vs New York PoNY – Men’s Final

I’ll be the first to confess, this is not your traditional “great game.” This is not a universe point game, nor a back-and-forth affair. There’s no epic comeback. But a great game does not have to be a close game. If you want to see what elite performance looks like, watch this game. Rhino executed their game plan to an extent previously unseen in high level ultimate, scoring on every point they possessed the disc. Yes, you read that correctly. The Rhino D-line had eight possessions, and scored eight goals. The Rhino offense turned the disc just twice, on the same point, but got it back twice and scored on that point. Every other time the Rhino offense received the pull, they put the disc in the end zone without letting it touch the ground. In total, Rhino picked up the disc 17 times and scored on 15 of those possessions. And it’s not like PoNY were playing poor defense, either. Take a gander at some of the skinny margins Rhino hit time after time. This was a complete and utter evisceration by the Portland squad against an incredible collection of talent from New York, and that’s what makes this a great game.