Ultiworld Club Awards 2024: Breakout Player of the Year (Men’s Div.)

New stars are emerging in the men's division

Ultiworld is pleased to announce our annual Club Awards. While we consider both regular season and postseason performance, because of the nature of the Club division, we weight success in the Series and at Nationals above all else. This year, with an uneven regular season, the postseason emphasis is perhaps greater than ever. The Club Awards are voted on by Ultiworld reporters, contributors, and editors.

Our Breakout Player of the Year may be the hardest-to-define award that we dole out each year. We aim to recognize players typically 25 years old or younger who weren’t widely expected to have a major impact on the club season at the start of the year. While their teammates or local community may have known about their talent level, their performance in the 2024 season thrust them into the national consciousness in a way that raises expectations for their contributions for years to come. Without strict parameters around what constitutes “too well known” at the start of the year, our voters are given the opportunity to decide for themselves who best represented their definition of a true breakout season in the club division.

2024 Men’s Division Breakout Player of the Year

Mica Glass (Portland Rhino Slam!)

With world-class luminaries like Matt Rehder and Dylan Freechild sharing the field alongside established-but-still-growing talents like Henry Ing and David Sealand, few would have expected Mica Glass to lead Rhino Slam! in +/- at Nationals. Yet Glass was the only player on the team to record a double-double and earned his place in the spotlight by showcasing his diverse skill set and undying tenacity.

On any given point, Glass could launch a driven huck, hang in the backfield as an always-available reset, or steer the point from an initiation move. His game IQ to know when to do each fit well within an offense that featured players who were thriving at Nationals while Glass was still in middle school. Glass was a relentless defender when needed, earning the disc back for the offense with ground-thumping layouts and intelligent positioning.

Glass’s control of the game’s pace is particularly impressive for a player with such limited experience in the club scene. His simultaneous ability to play composed offense within a more structured team than any he’s been a part of so far while letting the inner bulldog within him loose demonstrates his maturity and accomplishment while hinting that there is still more to come.

– Alex Rubin

First Runner-up

Xavier Fuzat (Austin Doublewide)

Since his first season in college, it was clear that Xavier Fuzat’s speed, focus, and innate sense of timing would help him turn into a solid goal scorer. Few could have foreseen his elevation into the all-around playmaker and difference maker he’s become. As the focal point of the Doublewide attack, Fuzat took on increased throwing and creative responsibilities for a team that experienced a lot of turnover this season with many players defecting to mixed team Austin Disco Club. Fuzat notched a double-double at Nationals and led the team in +/- by a Texas mile. This might have been a rebuilding year for Doublewide, but it is clear that their future is bright with Fuzat on the team.

– Alex Rubin



Second Runner-up

Scott Heyman (New York PoNY)

When Scott Heyman appeared on the 2024 PoNY roster, it was intriguing. Heyman making the roster is not surprising, those who watched the Pittsburgh powerhouse through college knew that Heyman could ball. The interesting part is how PoNY would decide to use such a versatile player. Heyman found a home with one of the most veteran and star studded O-lines in the country. For some it would be hard to shine amongst so many legends but Heyman found his groove early and stayed in it all the way through till the end. Finishing nationals with the second most goals on the team,1 Heyman was the fiery finishing cutter that PoNY needed in the red zone. After witnessing such an impressive rookie season, the question on our minds is whether we are looking at the next great PoNY legend.

– Matt Fazzalaro