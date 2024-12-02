A chat with the new USA CEO, Kevin Erlenbach!
December 2, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith sit down with the new USAU CEO, Kevin Erlenbach to talk about his past with USA Hockey and his plans for Ultimate! After the break, They dive into to 2025 college season and make way too early semis and finals picks.
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday December 3rd at 12 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: USAU CEO Kevin Erlenbach, Too Early College Predictions
Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, where Charlie and Keith discuss the highest impact college rookies! Starting directly after the show.
