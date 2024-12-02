Deep Look LIVE: USAU CEO Kevin Erlenbach, Too Early College Predictions

A chat with the new USA CEO, Kevin Erlenbach!

Charlie and Keith sit down with the new USAU CEO, Kevin Erlenbach to talk about his past with USA Hockey and his plans for Ultimate! After the break, They dive into to 2025 college season and make way too early semis and finals picks.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday December 3rd at 12 PM Eastern!

