Deep Look LIVE: USAU CEO Kevin Erlenbach, Too Early College Predictions

A chat with the new USA CEO, Kevin Erlenbach!

December 2, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith sit down with the new USAU CEO, Kevin Erlenbach to talk about his past with USA Hockey and his plans for Ultimate! After the break, They dive into to 2025 college season and make way too early semis and finals picks.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday December 3rd at 12 PM Eastern!

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, where Charlie and Keith discuss the highest impact college rookies! Starting directly after the show.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

