EuroZone: 2024 Season Recap

The 2024 season as come and gone.

Sean is joined by Benjy Rees and Amelia Durbin to reflect on the 2024 season. They talk about the new structure, how it went and what we might see in the future, as well as look back on EUCF and talk about the upsets, the standout players and yes, of course, the weather.

