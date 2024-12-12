EuroZone: 2024 Season Recap

The 2024 season as come and gone.

December 12, 2024

Sean is joined by Benjy Rees and Amelia Durbin to reflect on the 2024 season. They talk about the new structure, how it went and what we might see in the future, as well as look back on EUCF and talk about the upsets, the standout players and yes, of course, the weather.

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

