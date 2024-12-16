Looking back on 2024!
December 16, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith review the year that was with superlatives such as best game, biggest news, and who won the year for 2024. Before they get to that, the boys touch on the recently released USAU U24 National Team Rosters!
Tune in LIVE Tuesday December 17th at 12PM Eastern on Youtube!
Deep Look LIVE: U24 Rosters, 2024 Superlatives
