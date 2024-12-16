Deep Look LIVE: U24 Rosters, 2024 Superlatives

Looking back on 2024!

December 16, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith review the year that was with superlatives such as best game, biggest news, and who won the year for 2024. Before they get to that, the boys touch on the recently released USAU U24 National Team Rosters!

Tune in LIVE Tuesday December 17th at 12PM Eastern on Youtube!

Deep Look LIVE: U24 Rosters, 2024 Superlatives

Make sure to join the Ultiworld Discord for the Live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Charlie and Keith dive into the potential anti-Texas bias for USAU National Teams!

  Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

