D-III College Championships 2025: Seeding Predictions

Here's our best guess.

May 5, 2025 by in Analysis

Our coverage of the 2025 college Series is presented by Spin Ultimate. Please support the brands that make Ultiworld possible and shop at Spin Ultimate!

After the excitement of Regionals, we now have the full field of Nationals teams. It’s time to start thinking about what the seeding and pools might look like for the College Championships.

The post-Regionals rankings will be heavily leaned upon, and the order of finish at Regionals “will be strongly considered in determining seeding for Nationals, but will not be binding.” Please note that we do our best to follow USA Ultimate’s other guidelines for seeding: head-to-head wins matter at the margin and historic success is considered. USAU’s post-Regionals rankings won’t be out until Wednesday, so we are using Frisbee-Rankings.com, updated last night, as a proxy. It is possible that there will be 1 or 2 small discrepancies in the final ordering that could affect seeding.

Let’s kick things off right away with the pools generated by my predicted seeding.

Men’s Division

POOL APOOL BPOOL CPOOL D
Davenport (1)Elon (2)Whitman (3)Lewis & Clark (4)
Wesleyan (8)Carleton CHOP (7)Oklahoma Christian (6)Middlebury (5)
Missouri S&T (12)Rochester (11)Richmond (10)Franciscan (9)
Bowdoin (13)Berry (14)Claremont (15)Hillsdale (16)

Notes

  • By and large, these seedings are tied tightly to the algorithmic rankings. There have been only a handful of swaps, some for head-to-head, some to avoiding regional rematches (not directly in the USAU guidelines but generally done at D-III Nationals).
  • Whitman bumps up from #5 in the rankings to the #3 seed thanks to their regional win and head-to-head over Lewis & Clark.
  • Wesleyan jumps Franciscan to grab the #8 seed, again due to a head-to-head win.
  • I initially had Rochester leapfrogging Richmond due to a H2H win, but it creates a regional matchup between Elon and Richmond, so I just defaulted back to the algorithmic ranking. You could make a case for rewarding Rochester and then bumping Richmond down to the #12 seed, but that felt like a little too much intervention.

Women’s Division

POOL APOOL BPOOL CPOOL D
Wesleyan (1)Haverford/Bryn Mawr (2)Carleton Eclipse (3)Whitman (4)
Davenport (8)St. Olaf (7)Middlebury (6)Kenyon (5)
Mount Holyoke (12)Union (11)Lewis & Clark (10)Rochester (9)
Richmond (13)Puget Sound (14)Rice (15)Claremont (16)

Notes

  • By and large, these seedings are tied tightly to the algorithmic rankings. There have been only a handful of swaps, some for head-to-head, some to avoiding regional rematches (not directly in the USAU guidelines but generally done at D-III Nationals).
  • Wesleyan is the clear #1 seed. They are 2-0 vs #1 ranked Haverford/Bryn Mawr.
  • Davenport got bumped to the #8 seed over the higher-ranked Rochester to avoid a regional matchup.
  • Puget Sound got bumped to the #14 seed over the higher-ranked Rice to avoid a regional matchup.
  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "D-III College Championships 2025: Seeding Predictions"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. College Championships 2025 Qualifying Thread
  2. 2025 All-Region Discussion Threads
  3. Buzzer Beater: Weathered Results [UFA Week 2, 2025]
  4. Colorado’s Emma Williamson for Callahan 2025
  5. North Carolina’s Kailyn Lowder for Callahan 2025
  6. Penn State’s Zander Lutz for Callahan 2025
  7. Washington University’s Cam Freeman for Callahan 2025

Recent Videos

  1. Northwest Women’s Round 3: Western Washington vs. Victoria (5th Place Final Game to Go)

    May 4, 2025 in

  2. Northwest Men’s Round 3: British Columbia vs. Victoria (5th Place Final Game to Go)

    May 4, 2025 in

  3. Northwest Women’s Round 2: British Columbia vs. Washington (Women’s Final)

    May 4, 2025 in

  4. Northwest Men’s Round 2: Washington vs. Victoria/British Columbia vs. Utah Valley (5th Place Semifinal)

    May 4, 2025 in

  5. New England Men’s Round 3: Tufts vs. Vermont (3rd Place Final)

    May 4, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 College Regionals
    Apr 27 - May 4 | |
  2. 2025 USA Goaltimate National Championships
    Apr 12 - Apr 13 | |
  3. 2025 Easterns
    Mar 29 - Mar 30 | |
  4. 2025 Northwest Challenge
    Mar 22 - Mar 23 | |
  5. 2025 Stanford Invite (Men’s)
    Mar 8 - Mar 9 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look LIVE: Top 25 Player Rankings, Nationals Qualifiers
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside The Circle: Champions Cup Final Round Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Northwest Women’s Round 3: Western Washington vs. Victoria (5th Place Final Game to Go)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Northwest Men’s Round 3: British Columbia vs. Victoria (5th Place Final Game to Go)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now