May 5, 2025 by and in Podcast

Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor discuss the final weekend of College regionals, the finalized College Nationals qualifiers field and the recently released Top 25 players in the College Division! They then check in with the WUL, PUL, and UFA with some Semi-Pro Small Ball.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday May 6th at 12 PM Eastern!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

It is the 20th anniversary of Breakmark and they are celebrating by doing giveaways on Instagram every Friday. When you enter, add code TOP25 this week to get double the entries! That’s at @Breakmark on Instagram.

Catch Up on the 2025 College season!

Check out the Top 25 in the Women’s Division!

Check out the Top 25 in the Men’s Division!

Make sure to join the Ultiworld Discord for the Live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back! Charlie and Keith simulate a draft of College players to the Pros! Starting directly after the show.

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

  2. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts the Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches Wesleyan Vicious Circles in the D-III Women's division. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

Discussion on "Deep Look LIVE: Top 25 Player Rankings, Nationals Qualifiers"

