Deep Look LIVE: Top 25 Player Rankings, Nationals Qualifiers

Breaking down the College Top 25 Players!

Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor discuss the final weekend of College regionals, the finalized College Nationals qualifiers field and the recently released Top 25 players in the College Division! They then check in with the WUL, PUL, and UFA with some Semi-Pro Small Ball.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday May 6th at 12 PM Eastern!

