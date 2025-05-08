Double Overtime: WUL Champ Weekend Set; New York Stays Unbeaten

Top teams secure their spots!

May 8, 2025 by and in Podcast

Jenna and Sascha talk about all the midseason action in the WUL and PUL from the past two weeks! Favorites win in the WUL to set the Championship Weekend field, while PUL defending champs Gridlock get past Radiance, Strike, and the Monarchs to remain undefeated through 4 games!

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

  2. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , ,

TEAMS: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

