Double Overtime: WUL Champ Weekend Set; New York Stays Unbeaten
Top teams secure their spots!
Jenna and Sascha talk about all the midseason action in the WUL and PUL from the past two weeks! Favorites win in the WUL to set the Championship Weekend field, while PUL defending champs Gridlock get past Radiance, Strike, and the Monarchs to remain undefeated through 4 games!
Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.
-
Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.
-
Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.
