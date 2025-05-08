Double Overtime: WUL Champ Weekend Set; New York Stays Unbeaten

Jenna and Sascha talk about all the midseason action in the WUL and PUL from the past two weeks! Favorites win in the WUL to set the Championship Weekend field, while PUL defending champs Gridlock get past Radiance, Strike, and the Monarchs to remain undefeated through 4 games!

Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.