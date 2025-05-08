Huckin’ Eh: UCHSI, College Regionals, TUX

Canadian takeover at College Nationals!

Time to celebrate history! For the first time ever, there will be four Canadian teams attending College Nationals. Theo breaks down some of the biggest events including UCHSI, College Regionals and recent UFA contests. He then previews TUX, the first early season tournament for club teams in Ontario.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, With the recent game to go controversy, Theo shares his thoughts on how to reduce call-fests in big moments.