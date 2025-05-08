Huckin’ Eh: UCHSI, College Regionals, TUX

Canadian takeover at College Nationals!

May 8, 2025 by in Podcast

Time to celebrate history! For the first time ever, there will be four Canadian teams attending College Nationals. Theo breaks down some of the biggest events including UCHSI, College Regionals and recent UFA contests. He then previews TUX, the first early season tournament for club teams in Ontario.

Huckin’ Eh: UCHSI, College Regionals, TUX

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, With the recent game to go controversy, Theo shares his thoughts on how to reduce call-fests in big moments.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

