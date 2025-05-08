Canadian takeover at College Nationals!
May 8, 2025 by Theo Wan in Podcast
Time to celebrate history! For the first time ever, there will be four Canadian teams attending College Nationals. Theo breaks down some of the biggest events including UCHSI, College Regionals and recent UFA contests. He then previews TUX, the first early season tournament for club teams in Ontario.
Huckin’ Eh: UCHSI, College Regionals, TUX
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, With the recent game to go controversy, Theo shares his thoughts on how to reduce call-fests in big moments.
