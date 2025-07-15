Deep Look LIVE: Pro Elite Challenge West Recap, Masters Nationals Preview

The Bay Area sweeps PEC West!

Episode 558: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor discuss the results of this weekend’s PEC West and preview the upcoming Masters Nationals in Aurora, Colorado! They also discuss UFA results as we get closer to Playoffs.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Wednesday, July 15th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

