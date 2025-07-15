Deep Look LIVE: Pro Elite Challenge West Recap, Masters Nationals Preview

The Bay Area sweeps PEC West!

July 15, 2025

Episode 558: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor discuss the results of this weekend’s PEC West and preview the upcoming Masters Nationals in Aurora, Colorado! They also discuss UFA results as we get closer to Playoffs.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Wednesday, July 15th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Biggest Impact Player Transfers

Make sure to join the Ultiworld Discord for the Live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back! Charlie and Keith discuss the biggest Club Roster changes!

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

  2. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts the Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches Wesleyan Vicious Circles in the D-III Women's division. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

