The Bay Area sweeps PEC West!
July 15, 2025 by Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor in Podcast
Episode 558: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor discuss the results of this weekend’s PEC West and preview the upcoming Masters Nationals in Aurora, Colorado! They also discuss UFA results as we get closer to Playoffs.
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Wednesday, July 15th at 12:00 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: Pro Elite Challenge West Recap, Masters Nationals Preview
Watch Masters Nationals!
Biggest Impact Player Transfers
Make sure to join the Ultiworld Discord for the Live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back! Charlie and Keith discuss the biggest Club Roster changes!
