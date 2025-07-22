Deep Look LIVE: World Games Discussion with Matty Tsang; UFA Playoffs Preview

Matty Tsang stops by the show!

July 22, 2025 by in Podcast

Episode 559: Legendary coach Matty Tsang joins the show for an in-depth discussion about Team USA and the upcoming World Games in Chengdu, China. After the break, Charlie breaks down the UFA playoffs.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Wednesday, July 22nd at 1:00 PM Eastern!

  Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

