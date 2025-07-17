2025 Masters Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

Livestreams from Masters Nationals for the first time!

We are one day away from the 2025 USA Ultimate Masters Championships tournament in Aurora, Colorado! It’s Nationals for the grown and sexy.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. For the second year in a row, Masters Nationals will be streamed live! Follow along on the Masters Championships Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend. Our coverage begins Saturday, July 19th, LIVE on Ultiworld! All broadcasted games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

We’re covering more bracket games and more divisions than ever before, with the finals of all three Masters divisions, all three Grandmasters divisions, and both Great Grandmasters divisions getting streamed.

How To Watch

You will need an Ultiworld Standard or All-Access subscription to be able to watch games from the 2025 Masters Championships.

Full Broadcast Schedule