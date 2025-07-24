Windmill 2025: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

Livestreams from Windmill for the first time!

July 24, 2025 by in News, Video

We are one day away from Windmill 2025 tournament in Amsterdam, Netherlands!

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. For the second year in a row, Windmill will be streamed live on Ultiworld! Follow along on the Windmill Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend. Our coverage begins tonight — Thursday, July 24th — LIVE on Ultiworld! All broadcasted games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

We’ll be streaming throughout the Swiss Draw rounds and livestreaming all of the semifinals and finals on Saturday and Sunday.

How To Watch

You will need an Ultiworld Standard or All-Access subscription to be able to watch games from Windmill 2025.

Full Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, July 24

8:30 PM: Grut vs. Mavericks [Women’s Showcase]

Friday, July 25

8:30 AM: Swiss Draw Mixed Round 1

9:55 AM: Swiss Draw Open/Women’s Round 1

1:00 PM: Swiss Draw Open/Women’s Round 2

2:40 PM: Swiss Draw Mixed Round 3

5:45 PM: Swiss Draw Mixed Round 4

Saturday, July 26

9:00 AM: Swiss Draw Open/Women’s Round 4

10:45 AM: Swiss Draw Mixed Round 5

12:15 PM: Open Quarterfinal / Women’s Swiss Draw Round 5

2:00 PM: Mixed Quarterfinal

3:30 PM: Women’s Semifinal / Open Semifinal

5:15 PM: Mixed Semifinals

Sunday, July 27

11:45 AM: Open Final

1:45 PM: Women’s Final

3:45 PM: Mixed Final

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

