Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Week 13

July 25, 2025 by Paul Würtztack in Analysis
Welcome to Better Box Score Metrics, our analytics column focused primarily on semi-pro statistics and discovering new ways to use data to explore ultimate. It is anchored by EDGE, which we can summarize as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.
Last week, I said Daan De Marrée had a shot at ending up atop the EDGE leaderboard by the season’s end, but that it would require him to pull off the same sort of weekend he had in Week 11, when he combined for 14.0 total EDGE in two games. Well, challenge met. In Chicago’s blow-out win over Detroit, De Marrée had the second highest single-game EDGE (8.43) since we began keeping the stat in 2021.1 He then followed that up with the 2nd best EDGE of the weekend (7.14) in the Union’s win over Madison (Table 1). Among all players, only Walker Frankenberg had a single-game EDGE higher than De Marrée’s four-game average of 7.4 to close out the season.
The highest EDGE total of 8.60 was recorded by Jonathan Nethercutt on May 8, 2022 against Portland: 696 ThrY, 290 RecY, 9 A, 2 G, 1 B, 1 T. (The UFA stats say 2 turns, but one was a Qinc). ↩
