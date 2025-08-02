US Open 2025: US Open Pool Party! (Mixed Div. Day 1 Recap)

Nothing says summer like the US Open -- except maybe going to the pool. Let's combine them!

To celebrate a successful day at the US Open, potentially the cleanest day of pool play in mixed division history1, and another day of braving the lightning delays and swirly winds that followed, we have decided to throw a nice little pool party for all of the teams and inviting all of you, dear readers. Some teams made a big splash, while others had a face-first bellyflop into the shallow end. We’ll check them at the gate to find out what they brought to the party, too — because what you bring to a party reveals a lot about who you are.

Floaties

Two teams floated above it all, not fazed by anything, just breezed through their days: last year’s US Open finalists, #6 Ann Arbor Hybrid and #10 Seattle BFG. They both just played their own games, could not be bothered to make many mistakes, and punished their opponents when they did. They had almost perfect games and lived life without cares, and dominated every game they played.

Flip Flops

As the item name implies, several teams had a day with ups and downs, sometimes all in the same game.