Deep Look LIVE: World Games with Dylan Freechild; ESC Recap, UFA Championship Weekend Preview

World Games Champion, Dylan Freechild stops by the show!

Episode 563: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor are joined by USA Star Dylan Freechild to breakdown the thrilling finish to the 2025 World Games. They then discuss the Elite-Select Challenge and the upcoming UFA Championship Weekend!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Wednesday, August 20th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: World Games with Dylan Freechild; ESC Recap, UFA Championship Weekend Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Watch the Best of US Open!

Re-Watch Elite-Select Challenge

Make sure to join the Ultiworld Discord for the Live Deep Look subscribers-only segment, breaking down the top fantasy picks from the 2025 World Games!