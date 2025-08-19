World Games Champion, Dylan Freechild stops by the show!
August 19, 2025 by Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor in Podcast
Episode 563: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor are joined by USA Star Dylan Freechild to breakdown the thrilling finish to the 2025 World Games. They then discuss the Elite-Select Challenge and the upcoming UFA Championship Weekend!
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Wednesday, August 20th at 12:00 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: World Games with Dylan Freechild; ESC Recap, UFA Championship Weekend Preview
