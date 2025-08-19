Deep Look LIVE: World Games with Dylan Freechild; ESC Recap, UFA Championship Weekend Preview

World Games Champion, Dylan Freechild stops by the show!

August 19, 2025 by and in Podcast

Episode 563: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor are joined by USA Star Dylan Freechild to breakdown the thrilling finish to the 2025 World Games. They then discuss the Elite-Select Challenge and the upcoming UFA Championship Weekend!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Wednesday, August 20th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld Discord for the Live Deep Look subscribers-only segment, breaking down the top fantasy picks from the 2025 World Games!

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

  2. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts the Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches Wesleyan Vicious Circles in the D-III Women's division. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

