Deep Look LIVE: Pro Champs Recap, Club Nationals Bid Allocations

Revolver, Hybrid, and Fury sweep the first two legs of the USAU Triple Crown Tour!

Episode 565: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor discuss the thrilling final weekend of the Club Regular Season! They then discuss the final regional bid allocations for the 2025 Club National Championships!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Wednesday, September 3rd at 12:00 PM Eastern!

