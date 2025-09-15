Who will qualify for Nationals??
September 15, 2025 by Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor in Podcast
Episode 567: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor preview Club Regionals! They go region by region and breakdown the top contenders and dark horses for each division.
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday, September 16th at 12:00 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: Club Regionals Preview
