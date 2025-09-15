Deep Look LIVE: Club Regionals Preview

Who will qualify for Nationals??

September 15, 2025 by and in Podcast

Episode 567: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor preview Club Regionals! They go region by region and breakdown the top contenders and dark horses for each division.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday, September 16th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

  2. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts the Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches Wesleyan Vicious Circles in the D-III Women's division. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

