Huckin’ Eh: Regionals, Ontario and Quebec Qualifier Recaps, Uni Regional Tournament Previews

Bids have been handed out!

September 25, 2025 by in Podcast

First up, Canadian club teams take centre stage as Theo breaks down each regional tournament and who’s going to San Diego. Next, get caught up with the Ontario and Quebec qualifiers that happened this past weekend then get a preview of all the university regional tournaments. See if you agree with Theo’s picks as he chooses bid winners for CUUC D-I!

Huckin’ Eh: Regionals, Ontario and Quebec Qualifier Recaps, Uni Regional Tournament Previews

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo brings up ideas to engage non-ultimate players through showcase games!

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Regionals, Ontario and Quebec Qualifier Recaps, Uni Regional Tournament Previews is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Huckin’ Eh: Regionals, Ontario and Quebec Qualifier Recaps, Uni Regional Tournament Previews"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. Huckin’ Eh: Regionals, Ontario and Quebec Qualifier Recaps, Uni Regional Tournament Previews
  2. EuroZone: EUCF Preview – Mixed and Open Divisions!
  3. EuroZone: EUCF Preview – Women’s Division!
  4. Club Championships 2025: Pools Finalized
  5. Mailbag: Regionals Chaos, Hypothetical Pools of Death

Recent Videos

  1. California Burrito vs. Lawless (Southwest Mixed 2nd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  2. Grit vs Flight (Mid-Atlantic Women’s 3rd Place Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  3. Rally vs. AMP (Mid-Atlantic Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  4. Phoenix vs. Red Tide (Northeast Men’s 3rd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  5. Tower vs. California Burrito (Southwest Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Club Regionals
    Sep 21 @ 9:00 AM | |
  2. 2025 Pro Championships
    Aug 30 - Sep 1 | |
  3. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  4. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  5. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh: Regionals, Ontario and Quebec Qualifier Recaps, Uni Regional Tournament Previews
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Theo’s View on Showcase Games
    Subscriber podcast
  • Out the Back: Drafting Club Nationals Pools
    Subscriber podcast
  • Mailbag: Regionals Chaos, Hypothetical Pools of Death
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now