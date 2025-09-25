Bids have been handed out!
September 25, 2025 by Theo Wan in Podcast
First up, Canadian club teams take centre stage as Theo breaks down each regional tournament and who’s going to San Diego. Next, get caught up with the Ontario and Quebec qualifiers that happened this past weekend then get a preview of all the university regional tournaments. See if you agree with Theo’s picks as he chooses bid winners for CUUC D-I!
Huckin’ Eh: Regionals, Ontario and Quebec Qualifier Recaps, Uni Regional Tournament Previews
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo brings up ideas to engage non-ultimate players through showcase games!
Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Regionals, Ontario and Quebec Qualifier Recaps, Uni Regional Tournament Previews is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
