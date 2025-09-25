Huckin’ Eh: Regionals, Ontario and Quebec Qualifier Recaps, Uni Regional Tournament Previews

Bids have been handed out!

First up, Canadian club teams take centre stage as Theo breaks down each regional tournament and who’s going to San Diego. Next, get caught up with the Ontario and Quebec qualifiers that happened this past weekend then get a preview of all the university regional tournaments. See if you agree with Theo’s picks as he chooses bid winners for CUUC D-I!

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo brings up ideas to engage non-ultimate players through showcase games!