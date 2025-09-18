Club Regionals 2025: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

12 games live on Super Sunday!

Every September, we get one of the best ultimate days of the year: Super Sunday at Club Regionals! This year, 48 teams will clinch their bids to the National Championships on Sunday, September 21st, and we’re bringing you inside the action of some of the most exciting regions.

Starting at 9 AM Eastern, we will be broadcasting live from Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southwest Regionals, bringing you at least nine games-to-go and multiple regional title games. The specific schedules won’t be determined until Saturday night at the earliest, as we wait for results to roll in and the brackets to get set. Here are the round times, all in Eastern time, that we will be streaming on Sunday:

Northeast: 9 AM, 11 AM, 1 PM [2 games per round]

Mid-Atlantic: 10 AM, 12 PM, 2 PM [1 game per round]

Southwest: 11 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM [1 game per round]

All game links are available on the Club Regionals schedule page.

Standard and All-Access subscribers will be able to watch the broadcasts live or catch up with games they missed later. And don’t miss a Regionals Sunday reax show live in Discord with Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor!