Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Pool Draw

Club Nationals pools decided live!

September 23, 2025 by and in Podcast

Episode 568: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor are joined by National Men’s Director Adam Goff for a LIVE Club Nationals Pool Draw! Tune in to find out the matchups for the biggest event of the season. The draw kicks off at 12:30 PM EST, but first, Charlie and Keith recap one of the most thrilling Club Regionals weekends in recent memory.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Wednesday, September 24th, at 12:00 PM Eastern!

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

  2. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts the Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches Wesleyan Vicious Circles in the D-III Women's division. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

