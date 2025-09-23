Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Pool Draw

Episode 568: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor are joined by National Men’s Director Adam Goff for a LIVE Club Nationals Pool Draw! Tune in to find out the matchups for the biggest event of the season. The draw kicks off at 12:30 PM EST, but first, Charlie and Keith recap one of the most thrilling Club Regionals weekends in recent memory.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Wednesday, September 24th, at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

