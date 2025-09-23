Club Nationals pools decided live!
September 23, 2025 by Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor in Podcast
Episode 568: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor are joined by National Men’s Director Adam Goff for a LIVE Club Nationals Pool Draw! Tune in to find out the matchups for the biggest event of the season. The draw kicks off at 12:30 PM EST, but first, Charlie and Keith recap one of the most thrilling Club Regionals weekends in recent memory.
Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Pool Draw
