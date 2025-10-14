Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Fantasy Draft

Making Fantasy picks for the 2025 Club Championships!
October 14, 2025 by Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor in Podcast
Episode 571: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor are joined by Danie Proby to do a Fantasy draft for the upcoming 2025 USAU Club Championships! They also touch on an interesting visualization of World Games data!
