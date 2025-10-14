Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Fantasy Draft

Making Fantasy picks for the 2025 Club Championships!

Episode 571: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor are joined by Danie Proby to do a Fantasy draft for the upcoming 2025 USAU Club Championships! They also touch on an interesting visualization of World Games data!

Play the Deep Look Fantasy League!

Women’s Division

Mixed Division

Men’s Division

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday, October 14th, at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Fantasy Draft

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Watch the Death of the Inside Out Analysis!

Watch the Best of Club Regionals!

Make sure to join the Ultiworld Discord for the Live Deep Look subscribers-only segment, where Charlie and Keith make their picks for #TheGame for Club Nationals!