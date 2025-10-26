Club Championships 2025: National Champions Crowned

With the finals concluded, three teams add their name to the championship trophy

Boston Brute Squad are your 2025 women’s division champions! They jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the title fight and never looked back, ruining Fury’s undefeated season in dramatic fashion and securing their second title in three years.

San Francisco Revolver reclaim their place at the top of the men’s division with a comprehensive 15-10 victory over Chicago Machine. They had just one loss on the season and completed the Triple Crown for the sixth national title, tied for the most in the men’s division with New York New York and Death or Glory.

Ann Arbor Hybrid go back-to-back! They avenged one of their two losses this season with the win over fellow finalists New York XIST and are the first team in any division to repeat as champions in the 2020s.