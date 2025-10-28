Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Recap

Breaking down the 2025 Club Championships!

October 28, 2025 by and in Podcast

Episode 573: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor break down the thrilling weekend at the 2025 Club Championships!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Wednesday, October 29th, at 12:00 PM Eastern!

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

  2. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts the Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches Wesleyan Vicious Circles in the D-III Women's division. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

