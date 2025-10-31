Huckin’ Eh: USAU Club Nationals, CUUC Recaps

Uni champions have been decided!

October 31, 2025 by in Podcast

Find out all you need to know from the past two weeks in Canadian ultimate action. First, Theo talks about how each Canadian team down in San Diego at the USA Ultimate National Championships before transitioning into a recap of every division at CUUC! See which picks he got right and the major stories from the event!

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo shares some behind the scenes of his commentary experience at CUUC.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

