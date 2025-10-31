Uni champions have been decided!
October 31, 2025 by Theo Wan in Podcast
Find out all you need to know from the past two weeks in Canadian ultimate action. First, Theo talks about how each Canadian team down in San Diego at the USA Ultimate National Championships before transitioning into a recap of every division at CUUC! See which picks he got right and the major stories from the event!
Huckin’ Eh: USAU Club Nationals, CUUC Recaps
You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin' Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin' Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo shares some behind the scenes of his commentary experience at CUUC.
