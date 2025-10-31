Huckin’ Eh: USAU Club Nationals, CUUC Recaps

Uni champions have been decided!

Find out all you need to know from the past two weeks in Canadian ultimate action. First, Theo talks about how each Canadian team down in San Diego at the USA Ultimate National Championships before transitioning into a recap of every division at CUUC! See which picks he got right and the major stories from the event!

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo shares some behind the scenes of his commentary experience at CUUC.