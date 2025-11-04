Classic City Classic 2025: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

Ultiworld is broadcasting 16 games from this year's Classic City Classic!

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

College ultimate is back on the menu! With the 2025 club season officially in the books, it’s time to look ahead to collegiate competition in 2026. The season will not officially start until January, but unsanctioned fall events have been taking place for more than a month. The best annual spring preview tournament in the men’s division is the University of Georgia-hosted Classic City Classic, and it’s this weekend in Athens.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Follow along on the Classic City Classic 2025 event page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend. It all starts Saturday, November 8th, LIVE on Ultiworld!

Tournament Primer

Dates: November 8-9, 2025

Location: Athens, GA

2025 Nationals Teams: 9 (men’s), 1 (women’s)

Full Schedule and Results

How To Watch

You will need an Ultiworld Standard or All-Access subscription to be able to watch games from Classic City Classic 2025. All broadcasted games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

Full Broadcast Schedule