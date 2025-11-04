Club Championships 2025: The Best UltiPhotos

A picture is worth 1000 words, right?

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 Club National Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

I’ve written a lot for this site; a quick back-of-the-napkin math indicates as much as half a million words over the years. And yet, as the saying goes, a picture is worth one thousand words, so I’ve really been slacking on a keyboard instead of breaking out my camera.

As a sport, we owe a lot to the folks behind the cameras who capture with images what words cannot describe. With so much action from a tightly-contested 2025 Club Championships, there were plenty of memorable moments to capture. Without further ado (though while adding just a bit to my lifetime word count), here are the best UltiPhotos of the 2025 Club Championships.

Category: Action

Lisa Pitcaithley skies over Claire Trop to help Denver Molly Brown upset Washington DC Scandal to open pool play in one of the most talented pools in recent memory.

Aidan Downey flies in to gets his hand in the play for a block attempt as Washington DC Truck Stop staved off Portland Red Tide’s upset attempt.

It is impossible to make a “best of” list without including Manuela Cárdenas at this point, and her athletic block attempts make for the perfect still frames.