Club Championships 2025: The Best UltiPhotos

A picture is worth 1000 words, right?

November 4, 2025 by in Opinion

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 Club National Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

I’ve written a lot for this site; a quick back-of-the-napkin math indicates as much as half a million words over the years. And yet, as the saying goes, a picture is worth one thousand words, so I’ve really been slacking on a keyboard instead of breaking out my camera.

As a sport, we owe a lot to the folks behind the cameras who capture with images what words cannot describe. With so much action from a tightly-contested 2025 Club Championships, there were plenty of memorable moments to capture. Without further ado (though while adding just a bit to my lifetime word count), here are the best UltiPhotos of the 2025 Club Championships.

 

Category: Action

Denver Molly Brown’s Lisa Pitcaithley skies Washington DC Scandal’s Claire Trop at the 2025 Club Championships. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

Lisa Pitcaithley skies over Claire Trop to help Denver Molly Brown upset Washington DC Scandal to open pool play in one of the most talented pools in recent memory.

 

Truck Stop’s Aidan Downey nearly gets the layout block on Red Tide’s Gabriel Smestad in pool play at the 2025 Club Championships. Photo: William ‘Brody’ Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

Aidan Downey flies in to gets his hand in the play for a block attempt as Washington DC Truck Stop staved off Portland Red Tide’s upset attempt.

 

Manuela Cárdenas of Denver Molly Brown goes for a layout block against Marry Rippe of Raleigh Phoenix at the 2025 Club Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

It is impossible to make a “best of” list without including Manuela Cárdenas at this point, and her athletic block attempts make for the perfect still frames.

Club Championships 2025: The Best UltiPhotos is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Alex Rubin
    Alex Rubin

    Alex Rubin started writing for Ultiworld in 2018. He is a graduate of Northwestern University where he played for four years. After a stint in Los Angeles coaching high school and college teams, they moved to Chicago to experience real seasons and eat deep dish pizza. You can reach Alex through e-mail ([email protected]) or Twitter (@arubes14).

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

TEAMS: ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Club Championships 2025: The Best UltiPhotos"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. Club Championships 2025: Beat Charlie Challenge & #TheGame Results
  2. Club Championships 2025: Double Trouble!: Hybrid D-Lines Dismantle XIST to Win Second Straight Title (Mixed Div. Final Recap)
  3. Club Championships 2025: The Best UltiPhotos
  4. Deep Look LIVE: College Chatter, Club Nationals Mailbag
  5. Club Championships 2025: Full Moon: Revolver Finish Historic Season (Men’s Div. Final Recap)

Recent Videos

  1. Inside Out Club Nationals Day 2

    Nov 3, 2025 in

  2. Inside Out Club Nationals Day 1

    Nov 3, 2025 in

  3. [Showcase] Hybrid vs. XIST (Mixed Final)

    Oct 26, 2025 in

  4. [Showcase] Revolver vs. Machine (Men’s Final)

    Oct 26, 2025 in

  5. [All-Access] shame. vs. Drag’n Thrust (Mixed 3rd Place Final)

    Oct 26, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 National Championships
    Oct 23 - Oct 26 | |
  2. 2025 Club Regionals
    Sep 21 @ 9:00 AM | |
  3. 2025 Pro Championships
    Aug 30 - Sep 1 | |
  4. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  5. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Club Championships 2025: The Best UltiPhotos
    Subscriber article
  • Deep Look LIVE: College Chatter, Club Nationals Mailbag
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside Out Club Nationals Day 2
    Video for mini subscribers
  • Inside Out Club Nationals Day 1
    Video for mini subscribers
    • Subscribe Now