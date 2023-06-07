Atlanta Ozone 2023 Roster

June 7, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Atlanta Ozone had one of the longest Nationals attendance streaks in the entire club division, stretching back to 1987, before they missed out in 2021. Ten new additions will hope to aid in creating a new legacy.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Amelia Cuarenta
Brooke Thompson
Christina Marsicano
Eme Marshall
Erica Birdsong
Fiona Cashin
Jane Urheim
Katharine Kellogg
Katie Sanders
Kindall Brantley
Liv Ford
Liz Leon
Lylah Bannister
Maria Vargas
Meredith Leahy
Naomi Anderson
Paige Carver
Quincy Booth
Sabrina Belkin
Sam Li
Shayne Crawford
Soju Hokari
Coaches
Martin Aguilera
Chupzi Lema
Will Sloane
Kristi Huang
Practice Players
Ashima Gandhi
Charlotte Doran
Dani Ortiz
Elle Mayer
Evelina Pierce
Gwyn Kelley
Maggie Miller
Selena Kleber
Shayna Langdon
Additions
Departures
Allie Fridkin
Anh Spinks
Cate Woodhurst Boezi
Helen Samuel
India Stubbs
Juane Schoeman
Lanie O’Neill
Leah Barlow
Mackenzie York
Macy Hudson
Mara McKown
Meg Harris
Rachel Attix
Stacie Coleman
Sam Daugherty