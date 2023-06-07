Atlanta Ozone 2023 Roster

Atlanta Ozone had one of the longest Nationals attendance streaks in the entire club division, stretching back to 1987, before they missed out in 2021. Ten new additions will hope to aid in creating a new legacy.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Amelia Cuarenta

Brooke Thompson

Christina Marsicano

Eme Marshall

Erica Birdsong

Fiona Cashin

Jane Urheim

Katharine Kellogg

Katie Sanders

Kindall Brantley

Liv Ford

Liz Leon

Lylah Bannister

Maria Vargas

Meredith Leahy

Naomi Anderson

Paige Carver

Quincy Booth

Sabrina Belkin

Sam Li

Shayne Crawford

Soju Hokari

Coaches

Martin Aguilera

Chupzi Lema

Will Sloane

Kristi Huang

Practice Players

Ashima Gandhi

Charlotte Doran

Dani Ortiz

Elle Mayer

Evelina Pierce

Gwyn Kelley

Maggie Miller

Selena Kleber

Shayna Langdon

Additions

Departures

Allie Fridkin

Anh Spinks

Cate Woodhurst Boezi

Helen Samuel

India Stubbs

Juane Schoeman

Lanie O’Neill

Leah Barlow

Mackenzie York

Macy Hudson

Mara McKown

Meg Harris

Rachel Attix

Stacie Coleman

Sam Daugherty