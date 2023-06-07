Atlanta Ozone 2023 Roster

June 7, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Atlanta Ozone’s Soju Hokari. Photo: Kevin Leclaire — UltiPhotos.com

Atlanta Ozone had one of the longest Nationals attendance streaks in the entire club division, stretching back to 1987, before they missed out in 2021. Ten new additions will hope to aid in creating a new legacy.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Amelia Cuarenta
Brooke Thompson
Christina Marsicano
Eme Marshall
Erica Birdsong
Fiona Cashin
Jane Urheim
Katharine Kellogg
Katie Sanders
Kindall Brantley
Liv Ford
Liz Leon
Lylah Bannister
Maria Vargas
Meredith Leahy
Naomi Anderson
Paige Carver
Quincy Booth
Sabrina Belkin
Sam Li
Shayne Crawford
Soju Hokari

Coaches

Martin Aguilera
Chupzi Lema
Will Sloane
Kristi Huang

Practice Players

Ashima Gandhi
Charlotte Doran
Dani Ortiz
Elle Mayer
Evelina Pierce
Gwyn Kelley
Maggie Miller
Selena Kleber
Shayna Langdon

Additions

Amelia Cuarenta
Brooke Thompson
Christina Marsicano
Jane Urheim
Katharine Kellogg
Kindall Brantley
Liv Ford
Maria Vargas
Quincy Booth
Shayne Crawford

Departures

Allie Fridkin
Anh Spinks
Cate Woodhurst Boezi
Helen Samuel
India Stubbs
Juane Schoeman
Lanie O’Neill
Leah Barlow
Mackenzie York
Macy Hudson
Mara McKown
Meg Harris
Rachel Attix
Stacie Coleman
Sam Daugherty

TAGGED: , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Atlanta Ozone 2023 Roster"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Same As It Ever Was (v2)
    Subscriber article
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Mileage Rates May Vary [AUDL Week 6, 2023]
    Subscriber article
  • UC Santa Barbara vs. Stanford (Women’s Final)
    Video for full subscribers
  • ABC: Anyone But Carolina?
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now