New York XIST 2023 Roster

June 30, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
XIST’s Genny De Jesus celebrates a goal in the Nationals semifinal. Photo: Rodney Chen – Ultiphotos.com

XIST exploded onto the national scene last year, taking down number one seeded Drag’n Thrust on the first day of Nationals and making it all the way to the semifinal after finishing dead last in 2021. With some big-name additions, bet on seeing them deep in bracket play again this year.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Abby Cheng
Anne Worth
Ben Levy
Cara Sieber
Colton Doering
Daniel Thornton
Elias Levey-Swain
Eliot Bemis
Emily Barrett
Genny De Jesus
Griffin Kao
Hannah Garfield
Janine Hlavaty
Jolie Krebs
Josue Alorro
Leila Denniston
Luisa Neves
Matthew LeMar
Matt Wiener
Mike Drost
Nikki Hair
Nina Finley
Nola Kim Mayer
Oliver Chartock
Oscar Kohut
Ryan Drost
Sam Harris
Toby Paperno
Tricia Smit

Coaches

Izzy Bryant
Judy Jarvis
Zara Cadoux

Additions

Anne Worth
Emma Frankel
Janine Hlavaty
Leila Denniston
Sam Harris

Departures

Caitlyn Hauswirth
Emma Chin
Kathy Eo
Tayara Romero

Practice Players

Alex Hem
Connor Russell
Emma Frankel
Ian Foley
Sal Pepe
Sydney Mannion

  1. Theresa Diffendal
    Theresa Diffendal

    Theresa began playing frisbee in 2014 at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh. Having lived all over Pennsylvania, she’s settled at the moment in Harrisburg with her partner and plays with the mixed club team Farm Show. She received her BA from Bryn Mawr in Comparative Literature where she played with the Sneetches and her Master’s from the University of Maryland.

