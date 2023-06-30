New York XIST 2023 Roster

June 30, 2023 by Theresa Diffendal in Livewire with 0 comments
XIST exploded onto the national scene last year, taking down number one seeded Drag’n Thrust on the first day of Nationals and making it all the way to the semifinal after finishing dead last in 2021. With some big-name additions, bet on seeing them deep in bracket play again this year.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Abby Cheng
Anne Worth
Ben Levy
Cara Sieber
Colton Doering
Daniel Thornton
Elias Levey-Swain
Eliot Bemis
Emily Barrett
Genny De Jesus
Griffin Kao
Hannah Garfield
Janine Hlavaty
Jolie Krebs
Josue Alorro
Leila Denniston
Luisa Neves
Matthew LeMar
Matt Wiener
Mike Drost
Nikki Hair
Nina Finley
Nola Kim Mayer
Oliver Chartock
Oscar Kohut
Ryan Drost
Sam Harris
Toby Paperno
Tricia Smit
Coaches
Izzy Bryant
Judy Jarvis
Zara Cadoux
Additions
Anne Worth
Emma Frankel
Janine Hlavaty
Leila Denniston
Sam Harris
Departures
Caitlyn Hauswirth
Emma Chin
Kathy Eo
Tayara Romero
Practice Players
Alex Hem
Connor Russell
Emma Frankel
Ian Foley
Sal Pepe
Sydney Mannion