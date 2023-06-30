New York XIST 2023 Roster

XIST exploded onto the national scene last year, taking down number one seeded Drag’n Thrust on the first day of Nationals and making it all the way to the semifinal after finishing dead last in 2021. With some big-name additions, bet on seeing them deep in bracket play again this year.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Abby Cheng

Anne Worth

Ben Levy

Cara Sieber

Colton Doering

Daniel Thornton

Elias Levey-Swain

Eliot Bemis

Emily Barrett

Genny De Jesus

Griffin Kao

Hannah Garfield

Janine Hlavaty

Jolie Krebs

Josue Alorro

Leila Denniston

Luisa Neves

Matthew LeMar

Matt Wiener

Mike Drost

Nikki Hair

Nina Finley

Nola Kim Mayer

Oliver Chartock

Oscar Kohut

Ryan Drost

Sam Harris

Toby Paperno

Tricia Smit

Coaches

Izzy Bryant

Judy Jarvis

Zara Cadoux

Additions

Anne Worth

Emma Frankel

Janine Hlavaty

Leila Denniston

Sam Harris

Departures

Caitlyn Hauswirth

Emma Chin

Kathy Eo

Tayara Romero

Practice Players

Alex Hem

Connor Russell

Emma Frankel

Ian Foley

Sal Pepe

Sydney Mannion