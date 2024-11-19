Send it Back: An Ultiworld Video Series

Rewatch great games with star players!

This offseason we are bringing back our Send it Back series! Rewatch classic games from the Ultiworld archive with the star players who made them great! Get a Standard Ultiworld subscription to tune in weekly (aside from holidays) and keep you entertained with ultimate action. Watch live on our website or in the Ultiworld Discord!

Week 1 – November 20th 8PM ET

Cal Poly SLO vs. UNC – 2024 D-I College Semifinal

Hosted by Calvin Brown and Ben Dameron