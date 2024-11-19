Send it Back: An Ultiworld Video Series

Rewatch great games with star players!

November 19, 2024 by in News with 0 comments

This offseason we are bringing back our Send it Back series! Rewatch classic games from the Ultiworld archive with the star players who made them great! Get a Standard Ultiworld subscription to tune in weekly (aside from holidays) and keep you entertained with ultimate action. Watch live on our website or in the Ultiworld Discord!

Week 1 – November 20th 8PM ET 

Cal Poly SLO vs. UNC – 2024 D-I College Semifinal

Hosted by Calvin Brown and Ben Dameron

  1. Lindsay Soo
    Lindsay Soo

    Lindsay Soo is a video editor and producer for Ultiworld based in North Carolina. They have been playing competitively since 2012 and coaching since 2018. Their experience includes from D-III and D-I College, Club, Semi-Professional, and International competition. On Twitter and Instagram @soonami14, @soo_digital_media

