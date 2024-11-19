Send it Back: An Ultiworld Video Series

Rewatch great games with star players!
November 19, 2024 by Lindsay Soo in News with 0 comments
This offseason we are bringing back our Send it Back series! Rewatch classic games from the Ultiworld archive with the star players who made them great! Get a Standard Ultiworld subscription to tune in weekly (aside from holidays) and keep you entertained with ultimate action. Watch live on our website or in the Ultiworld Discord!
Week 1 – November 20th 8PM ET
Cal Poly SLO vs. UNC – 2024 D-I College Semifinal
Hosted by Calvin Brown and Ben Dameron