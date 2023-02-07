Queen City Tune Up 2023: Attending Teams

Here are the teams attending the 2023 Queen City Tune Up on February 11-12 in Rock Hill, SC, just south of Charlotte.

Women’s Division

#1 UNC

#4 Vermont

#6 Carleton

#7 Tufts

#14 Virginia

#19 Georgia

#20 Pittsburgh

#22 NC State

#24 Michigan

Appalachian State

Chicago

Middlebury

Minnesota

Notre Dame

Florida

Florida State

Ohio

UNC Wilmington

Washington University

William & Mary

Men’s Division

#1 UNC

#10 NC State

#23 Maryland

Appalachian State

Carnegie Mellon

Case Western Reserve

Chicago

Harvard

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Penn State

Purdue

South Carolina

Tennessee

Tufts

UNC Charlotte

UNC Wilmington

Virginia

Washington University

William and Mary