Queen City Tune Up 2023: Attending Teams

February 7, 2023 by Charlie Eisenhood in Livewire with 0 comments
Here are the teams attending the 2023 Queen City Tune Up on February 11-12 in Rock Hill, SC, just south of Charlotte.
Women’s Division
#1 UNC
#4 Vermont
#6 Carleton
#7 Tufts
#14 Virginia
#19 Georgia
#20 Pittsburgh
#22 NC State
#24 Michigan
Appalachian State
Chicago
Middlebury
Minnesota
Notre Dame
Florida
Florida State
Ohio
UNC Wilmington
Washington University
William & Mary
Men’s Division
#1 UNC
#10 NC State
#23 Maryland
Appalachian State
Carnegie Mellon
Case Western Reserve
Chicago
Harvard
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Penn State
Purdue
South Carolina
Tennessee
Tufts
UNC Charlotte
UNC Wilmington
Virginia
Washington University
William and Mary