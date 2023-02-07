Queen City Tune Up 2023: Attending Teams

February 7, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments

Here are the teams attending the 2023 Queen City Tune Up on February 11-12 in Rock Hill, SC, just south of Charlotte.

Women’s Division

#1 UNC
#4 Vermont
#6 Carleton
#7 Tufts
#14 Virginia
#19 Georgia
#20 Pittsburgh
#22 NC State
#24 Michigan
Appalachian State
Chicago
Middlebury
Minnesota
Notre Dame
Florida
Florida State
Ohio
UNC Wilmington
Washington University
William & Mary

Men’s Division

#1 UNC
#10 NC State
#23 Maryland
Appalachian State
Carnegie Mellon
Case Western Reserve
Chicago
Harvard
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Penn State
Purdue
South Carolina
Tennessee
Tufts
UNC Charlotte
UNC Wilmington
Virginia
Washington University
William and Mary

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Queen City Tune Up 2023: Attending Teams"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Massachusetts vs. Minnesota (Men’s Final)
    Video for full subscribers
  • Massachusetts vs. Carleton (Men’s Semifinal)
    Video for full subscribers
  • Florida Warm Up 2023: Quarterfinals, Graded; Undersung Players; And Other Errata
    Subscriber article
  • Georgia vs. Pittsburgh (Men’s Quarterfinal)
    Video for full subscribers
    • Subscribe Now