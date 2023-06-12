Vancouver Red Flag 2023 Roster

Mika Kurahashi had a big game for Red Flag in the mixed semifinal against PuTi. Photo: Katie Cooper -- UltiPhotos.com
Vancouver Red Flag cemented their place as the premier mixed team in Canada with a stellar 2022 season, featuring a run to the WUCC final and a prequarters berth at USAU Club Nationals.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Edward Guo
Mika Kurahashi
Peter Yu
Julia Zhou
Abeer Lamba
Brayden Gee
Bryn McColl
Camille Alvarez
Colle Mot
Connie Xiong
Ellen Au-Yeung
Filip Kragl
Gagan Chatha
Julie Lee
Justin Podnar
Karie Holst
Katie Wong
Kevin Tong
Koji Suzuki
Lauren Szeto-Fung
Miu Shiraiwa
Ryan Hoy
Sam Creed
Samson Hoy
William Vu
Zellema Mot

Coaches

Alex Lam
Jonathan He

Practice Players

Davis Toth
Rex Yuen
Avery Lee-Pii
Danae Jan
Jamie Jung
Zoe Luke
Mandy Li

Additions

Amelie Marshall
Brayden Gee
Bryn McColl
Camille Alvarez
Connie Xiong
Filip Bragl
Karie Holst
Lauren Szeto-Fung
Samson Hoy

Departures

Andrew Ling
Annie Wang
Garbo Lee
Jasmine Chan
Jason Ruperto
Janelle Siwa
Krista Aitken
Kyle Tsia
Mikayla Watkins
Neo Debroux
Nicolas Choy
Sandra Balitaan
Wesley Choi

