Vancouver Red Flag 2023 Roster

Vancouver Red Flag cemented their place as the premier mixed team in Canada with a stellar 2022 season, featuring a run to the WUCC final and a prequarters berth at USAU Club Nationals.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Edward Guo

Mika Kurahashi

Peter Yu

Julia Zhou

Abeer Lamba

Brayden Gee

Bryn McColl

Camille Alvarez

Colle Mot

Connie Xiong

Ellen Au-Yeung

Filip Kragl

Gagan Chatha

Julie Lee

Justin Podnar

Karie Holst

Katie Wong

Kevin Tong

Koji Suzuki

Lauren Szeto-Fung

Miu Shiraiwa

Ryan Hoy

Sam Creed

Samson Hoy

William Vu

Zellema Mot

Coaches

Alex Lam

Jonathan He

Practice Players

Davis Toth

Rex Yuen

Avery Lee-Pii

Danae Jan

Jamie Jung

Zoe Luke

Mandy Li

Additions

Amelie Marshall

Brayden Gee

Bryn McColl

Camille Alvarez

Connie Xiong

Filip Bragl

Karie Holst

Lauren Szeto-Fung

Samson Hoy

Departures

Andrew Ling

Annie Wang

Garbo Lee

Jasmine Chan

Jason Ruperto

Janelle Siwa

Krista Aitken

Kyle Tsia

Mikayla Watkins

Neo Debroux

Nicolas Choy

Sandra Balitaan

Wesley Choi