Canada Announces 2023 U24 Worlds Rosters

Canada's bright young stars will aim for gold in the UK this summer

Ultimate Canada announced the players that were selected to the Under-24 Canadian National Teams that will compete at the 2023 U24 World Ultimate Championships in the United Kingdom during the first week of July.

In 2019, the open team earned a silver medal, losing to USA 15-12 in the final; the women’s team finished with a bronze medal; and the mixed team placed fifth.

Here are the players selected for the teams.

WOMEN’S DIVISION ROSTER

NAME HOMETOWN Andrea Moir Vancouver, BC Anna Goddu Seattle, WA Arabella Brudney Winnipeg, MB Emma Best Vancouver, BC Emma Urness Mont-Tremblant, QC Helena Tremblay Albany, CA Jasmine Chan Vancouver, BC Jazmin Ulalan Toronto, ON Jolene Zheng Toronto, ON Julia Bisson Montreal, QC Madison Ong Saskatoon, SK Marie Levesque Montreal, QC Maude Roy Terrebonne, QC Mika Kurahashi Burnaby, BC Miu Shiraiwa Vancouver, BC Naomi Peterson Ottawa, ON Oliana Chan Vancouver, BC Pénélope Robert Quebec, QC Rachel Cooc Toronto, ON Reissa Lee-Chan Toronto, ON Roxanne Goderre Alma, QC Sarah Jacobsohn Winnipeg, MB Stephanie Siu Vancouver, BC Tiffany Zhang Toronto, ON Tyama Lyall Toronto, ON

Head Coach: Alison Fischer

Assistant Coaches: Alex Davis and Isabelle Lemay

MIXED DIVISION ROSTER

NAME HOMETOWN Alicia Zhang Vancouver, BC Amelie Marshall Ottawa, ON Avery Lee-Pii Vancouver, BC Brianna Prentice Barrie, ON Caitlin Cho Winnipeg, MB Emily Kavanagh Ottawa, ON Emily Cho Winnipeg, MB Grace Du Vancouver, BC Jessica Gao Richmond Hill, ON Meagan Gillis Winnipeg, MB Monica Wang Toronto, ON Rosalie Damphouse Sherbrooke, QC Ben Simmonds Niagara on the Lake, ON Calvin Coulbury Austin, TX Cameron Kennedy Ottawa, ON Charles Guay Montreal, QC Dax Miller Toronto, ON Felix Leonard Sherbrooke, QC Filip Kragl Vancouver, BC Grant MacDonald Lawrencetown, NS James Carr-Pries Waterloo, ON Julien Bernat Sherbrooke, QC Justin Luo Toronto, ON Logan Keillor Ottawa, ON Tyler Gunasekera Vancouver, BC Zach Armstrong Whitby, ON

Alternates: Brooklyn Cheer (Ottawa, ON) and Maélys Lechasseur (Quebec, QC)

Head Coach: Danie Proby

Assistant Coaches: Jeremy Hill and Pete Galbraith

OPEN DIVISION ROSTER

NAME HOMETOWN Abeer Lamba Surrey, BC Alexandre Bedard Edmonton, AB Brandon Adibe Ottawa, ON Devon Bringeland-Powell Coquitlam, BC Eli Park Toronto, ON Eliott Heloir Montreal, QC Ian Wallace Ottawa, ON Jacob Duquette Montreal, QC Jakob Brissette Montreal, QC Julien Sénéchal Gaspé, QC Justin Podnar Burnaby, BC Kevin Tong Burnaby, BC Koji Suzuki Surrey, BC Landon Lavoie Calgary, AB Martin Gallant Moncton, NB Nick McFaddin Winnipeg, MB Oscar Stonehouse Toronto, ON Quinn Wilson Winnipeg, MB Ricky McLeod Port Coquitlam, BC Wilkie Lewis Toronto, ON William St-Pierre Mont-Tremblant, QC Yu Chi Lin Richmond, BC Ywan Cohonner Montreal, QC Zachary Tottle Winnipeg, MB

Alternates: Jeffrey Boris (Winnipeg, MB), Maxime Ayad (Ottawa, ON), and Raphael Lalonde-Landry (Montreal, QC)

Head Coach: Chris Artibello1

Assistant Coaches: Edward Guo and Morgan Hibbert

By the Numbers2

2019 Returners

Women’s: Sarah Jacobsohn, Madison Ong, and Pénélope Robert

Mixed: Alex Bedard, Elliott Heloir, Julia Bisson, Megan Gillis, and Mika Kurahashi

Open: Jakob Brissette

Clubs and Colleges Represented

Vancouver Traffic and Red Flag get the distinction of club teams with the most athletes represented with seven. 3

The West Coast earns another accolade as the UBC women’s team is the most represented college team with a whopping 12 players.

The open team features talent from throughout the country, though Montreal Mephisto ends up with the largest contingent at five.

Geographic Diversity

BC sends only 19 athletes this year, their fewest in U24 history.

Manitoba comes in with 9 players, their lowest since 2013.

Ontario has the most athletes on Team Canada U24 squads since 2013 when they sent 32.

Quebec sends their largest number in U24 history with 18. Their previous high was 13 in 2015.

Besides the big four, three other provinces were represented: Saskatchewan (Madison Ong currently plays in Vancouver with Traffic and UBC), New Brunswick (Martin Gallant currently plays for the University of Ottawa and Ottawa Phoenix), and Nova Scotia (Grant MacDonald plays in Halifax with Red Circus).

The future is bright for Red and White as 14 total players from the 2022 U20 teams will take the field in the UK come July 2023.