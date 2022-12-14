Canada Announces 2023 U24 Worlds Rosters

Canada celebrate their power pool victory over Colombia at the 2019 U24 World Championships. Photo: Paul Rutherford -- UltiPhotos.com
Ultimate Canada announced the players that were selected to the Under-24 Canadian National Teams that will compete at the 2023 U24 World Ultimate Championships in the United Kingdom during the first week of July.

In 2019, the open team earned a silver medal, losing to USA 15-12 in the final; the women’s team finished with a bronze medal; and the mixed team placed fifth.

Here are the players selected for the teams.

WOMEN’S DIVISION ROSTER

NAMEHOMETOWN
Andrea MoirVancouver, BC
Anna GodduSeattle, WA
Arabella BrudneyWinnipeg, MB
Emma BestVancouver, BC
Emma UrnessMont-Tremblant, QC
Helena TremblayAlbany, CA
Jasmine ChanVancouver, BC
Jazmin UlalanToronto, ON
Jolene ZhengToronto, ON
Julia BissonMontreal, QC
Madison OngSaskatoon, SK
Marie LevesqueMontreal, QC
Maude RoyTerrebonne, QC
Mika KurahashiBurnaby, BC
Miu ShiraiwaVancouver, BC
Naomi PetersonOttawa, ON
Oliana ChanVancouver, BC
Pénélope RobertQuebec, QC
Rachel CoocToronto, ON
Reissa Lee-ChanToronto, ON
Roxanne GoderreAlma, QC
Sarah JacobsohnWinnipeg, MB
Stephanie SiuVancouver, BC
Tiffany ZhangToronto, ON
Tyama LyallToronto, ON

Head Coach: Alison Fischer
Assistant Coaches: Alex Davis and Isabelle Lemay

MIXED DIVISION ROSTER

NAMEHOMETOWN
Alicia ZhangVancouver, BC
Amelie MarshallOttawa, ON
Avery Lee-PiiVancouver, BC
Brianna PrenticeBarrie, ON
Caitlin ChoWinnipeg, MB
Emily KavanaghOttawa, ON
Emily ChoWinnipeg, MB
Grace DuVancouver, BC
Jessica GaoRichmond Hill, ON
Meagan GillisWinnipeg, MB
Monica WangToronto, ON
Rosalie DamphouseSherbrooke, QC
Ben SimmondsNiagara on the Lake, ON
Calvin CoulburyAustin, TX
Cameron KennedyOttawa, ON
Charles GuayMontreal, QC
Dax MillerToronto, ON
Felix LeonardSherbrooke, QC
Filip KraglVancouver, BC
Grant MacDonaldLawrencetown, NS
James Carr-PriesWaterloo, ON
Julien BernatSherbrooke, QC
Justin LuoToronto, ON
Logan KeillorOttawa, ON
Tyler GunasekeraVancouver, BC
Zach ArmstrongWhitby, ON

Alternates: Brooklyn Cheer (Ottawa, ON) and Maélys Lechasseur (Quebec, QC)
Head Coach: Danie Proby
Assistant Coaches: Jeremy Hill and Pete Galbraith

OPEN DIVISION ROSTER

NAMEHOMETOWN
Abeer LambaSurrey, BC
Alexandre BedardEdmonton, AB
Brandon AdibeOttawa, ON
Devon Bringeland-PowellCoquitlam, BC
Eli ParkToronto, ON
Eliott HeloirMontreal, QC
Ian WallaceOttawa, ON
Jacob DuquetteMontreal, QC
Jakob BrissetteMontreal, QC
Julien SénéchalGaspé, QC
Justin PodnarBurnaby, BC
Kevin TongBurnaby, BC
Koji SuzukiSurrey, BC
Landon LavoieCalgary, AB
Martin GallantMoncton, NB
Nick McFaddinWinnipeg, MB
Oscar StonehouseToronto, ON
Quinn WilsonWinnipeg, MB
Ricky McLeodPort Coquitlam, BC
Wilkie LewisToronto, ON
William St-PierreMont-Tremblant, QC
Yu Chi LinRichmond, BC
Ywan CohonnerMontreal, QC
Zachary TottleWinnipeg, MB

Alternates: Jeffrey Boris (Winnipeg, MB), Maxime Ayad (Ottawa, ON), and Raphael Lalonde-Landry (Montreal, QC)
Head Coach: Chris Artibello1
Assistant Coaches: Edward Guo and Morgan Hibbert

By the Numbers2

2019 Returners

  • Women’s: Sarah Jacobsohn, Madison Ong, and Pénélope Robert
  • Mixed: Alex Bedard, Elliott Heloir, Julia Bisson, Megan Gillis, and Mika Kurahashi
  • Open: Jakob Brissette

Clubs and Colleges Represented

  • Vancouver Traffic and Red Flag get the distinction of club teams with the most athletes represented with seven.3
  • The West Coast earns another accolade as the UBC women’s team is the most represented college team with a whopping 12 players.
  • The open team features talent from throughout the country, though Montreal Mephisto ends up with the largest contingent at five.

Geographic Diversity

  • BC sends only 19 athletes this year, their fewest in U24 history.
  • Manitoba comes in with 9 players, their lowest since 2013.
  • Ontario has the most athletes on Team Canada U24 squads since 2013 when they sent 32.
  • Quebec sends their largest number in U24 history with 18. Their previous high was 13 in 2015.
  • Besides the big four, three other provinces were represented: Saskatchewan (Madison Ong currently plays in Vancouver with Traffic and UBC), New Brunswick (Martin Gallant currently plays for the University of Ottawa and Ottawa Phoenix), and Nova Scotia (Grant MacDonald plays in Halifax with Red Circus).

The future is bright for Red and White as 14 total players from the 2022 U20 teams will take the field in the UK come July 2023.

  1. Before the rosters were announced, a coaching change was made as Chris Artibello was named head coach with Morgan Hibbert stepping in as an assistant coach along with the previously appointed assistant coach Edward Guo. 

  2. These numbers don’t take into account the 2010 competition as there were only two divisions. 

  3. Alternates were included when calculating the number of players from club teams. 

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

