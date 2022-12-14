Canada Announces 2023 U24 Worlds Rosters

Canada's bright young stars will aim for gold in the UK this summer
December 14, 2022 by Theo Wan in News with 0 comments
Ultimate Canada announced the players that were selected to the Under-24 Canadian National Teams that will compete at the 2023 U24 World Ultimate Championships in the United Kingdom during the first week of July.
In 2019, the open team earned a silver medal, losing to USA 15-12 in the final; the women’s team finished with a bronze medal; and the mixed team placed fifth.
Here are the players selected for the teams.
WOMEN’S DIVISION ROSTER
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Andrea Moir
|Vancouver, BC
|Anna Goddu
|Seattle, WA
|Arabella Brudney
|Winnipeg, MB
|Emma Best
|Vancouver, BC
|Emma Urness
|Mont-Tremblant, QC
|Helena Tremblay
|Albany, CA
|Jasmine Chan
|Vancouver, BC
|Jazmin Ulalan
|Toronto, ON
|Jolene Zheng
|Toronto, ON
|Julia Bisson
|Montreal, QC
|Madison Ong
|Saskatoon, SK
|Marie Levesque
|Montreal, QC
|Maude Roy
|Terrebonne, QC
|Mika Kurahashi
|Burnaby, BC
|Miu Shiraiwa
|Vancouver, BC
|Naomi Peterson
|Ottawa, ON
|Oliana Chan
|Vancouver, BC
|Pénélope Robert
|Quebec, QC
|Rachel Cooc
|Toronto, ON
|Reissa Lee-Chan
|Toronto, ON
|Roxanne Goderre
|Alma, QC
|Sarah Jacobsohn
|Winnipeg, MB
|Stephanie Siu
|Vancouver, BC
|Tiffany Zhang
|Toronto, ON
|Tyama Lyall
|Toronto, ON
Head Coach: Alison Fischer
Assistant Coaches: Alex Davis and Isabelle Lemay
MIXED DIVISION ROSTER
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Alicia Zhang
|Vancouver, BC
|Amelie Marshall
|Ottawa, ON
|Avery Lee-Pii
|Vancouver, BC
|Brianna Prentice
|Barrie, ON
|Caitlin Cho
|Winnipeg, MB
|Emily Kavanagh
|Ottawa, ON
|Emily Cho
|Winnipeg, MB
|Grace Du
|Vancouver, BC
|Jessica Gao
|Richmond Hill, ON
|Meagan Gillis
|Winnipeg, MB
|Monica Wang
|Toronto, ON
|Rosalie Damphouse
|Sherbrooke, QC
|Ben Simmonds
|Niagara on the Lake, ON
|Calvin Coulbury
|Austin, TX
|Cameron Kennedy
|Ottawa, ON
|Charles Guay
|Montreal, QC
|Dax Miller
|Toronto, ON
|Felix Leonard
|Sherbrooke, QC
|Filip Kragl
|Vancouver, BC
|Grant MacDonald
|Lawrencetown, NS
|James Carr-Pries
|Waterloo, ON
|Julien Bernat
|Sherbrooke, QC
|Justin Luo
|Toronto, ON
|Logan Keillor
|Ottawa, ON
|Tyler Gunasekera
|Vancouver, BC
|Zach Armstrong
|Whitby, ON
Alternates: Brooklyn Cheer (Ottawa, ON) and Maélys Lechasseur (Quebec, QC)
Head Coach: Danie Proby
Assistant Coaches: Jeremy Hill and Pete Galbraith
OPEN DIVISION ROSTER
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Abeer Lamba
|Surrey, BC
|Alexandre Bedard
|Edmonton, AB
|Brandon Adibe
|Ottawa, ON
|Devon Bringeland-Powell
|Coquitlam, BC
|Eli Park
|Toronto, ON
|Eliott Heloir
|Montreal, QC
|Ian Wallace
|Ottawa, ON
|Jacob Duquette
|Montreal, QC
|Jakob Brissette
|Montreal, QC
|Julien Sénéchal
|Gaspé, QC
|Justin Podnar
|Burnaby, BC
|Kevin Tong
|Burnaby, BC
|Koji Suzuki
|Surrey, BC
|Landon Lavoie
|Calgary, AB
|Martin Gallant
|Moncton, NB
|Nick McFaddin
|Winnipeg, MB
|Oscar Stonehouse
|Toronto, ON
|Quinn Wilson
|Winnipeg, MB
|Ricky McLeod
|Port Coquitlam, BC
|Wilkie Lewis
|Toronto, ON
|William St-Pierre
|Mont-Tremblant, QC
|Yu Chi Lin
|Richmond, BC
|Ywan Cohonner
|Montreal, QC
|Zachary Tottle
|Winnipeg, MB
Alternates: Jeffrey Boris (Winnipeg, MB), Maxime Ayad (Ottawa, ON), and Raphael Lalonde-Landry (Montreal, QC)
Head Coach: Chris Artibello1
Assistant Coaches: Edward Guo and Morgan Hibbert
By the Numbers2
2019 Returners
- Women’s: Sarah Jacobsohn, Madison Ong, and Pénélope Robert
- Mixed: Alex Bedard, Elliott Heloir, Julia Bisson, Megan Gillis, and Mika Kurahashi
- Open: Jakob Brissette
Clubs and Colleges Represented
- Vancouver Traffic and Red Flag get the distinction of club teams with the most athletes represented with seven.3
- The West Coast earns another accolade as the UBC women’s team is the most represented college team with a whopping 12 players.
- The open team features talent from throughout the country, though Montreal Mephisto ends up with the largest contingent at five.
Geographic Diversity
- BC sends only 19 athletes this year, their fewest in U24 history.
- Manitoba comes in with 9 players, their lowest since 2013.
- Ontario has the most athletes on Team Canada U24 squads since 2013 when they sent 32.
- Quebec sends their largest number in U24 history with 18. Their previous high was 13 in 2015.
- Besides the big four, three other provinces were represented: Saskatchewan (Madison Ong currently plays in Vancouver with Traffic and UBC), New Brunswick (Martin Gallant currently plays for the University of Ottawa and Ottawa Phoenix), and Nova Scotia (Grant MacDonald plays in Halifax with Red Circus).
The future is bright for Red and White as 14 total players from the 2022 U20 teams will take the field in the UK come July 2023.
Before the rosters were announced, a coaching change was made as Chris Artibello was named head coach with Morgan Hibbert stepping in as an assistant coach along with the previously appointed assistant coach Edward Guo. ↩
These numbers don’t take into account the 2010 competition as there were only two divisions. ↩
Alternates were included when calculating the number of players from club teams. ↩