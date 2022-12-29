Huckin’ Eh: 2022 Throwback & 2023 Wish List

Rewind and fast forward with Theo and Danie!

Join Theo and Danie as they blast to the past to reveal their favorite vibes and memories from 2022. They talk juniors, college, club, and national teams and all the wild and exciting events that happened throughout the year. Later, both of your Huckin’ Eh hosts jump to the future to put in their wish lists to Santa for the coming year – rule changes, tournament formats, media coverage, team selections, and nation-wide changes. Your hosts attempt to go beyond what has “always been,” and think about what could be possible. Sit back and relax as you either whole heartedly agree with Theo and Danie or jump out of your seat with disgust as we close out 2022.

Huckin’ Eh: 2022 Throwback & 2023 Wish List

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, it’s the inaugural “Commentators Corner!” Theo talks about his five favorite games.