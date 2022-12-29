Huckin’ Eh: 2022 Throwback & 2023 Wish List

Rewind and fast forward with Theo and Danie!

December 29, 2022 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Join Theo and Danie as they blast to the past to reveal their favorite vibes and memories from 2022. They talk juniors, college, club, and national teams and all the wild and exciting events that happened throughout the year. Later, both of your Huckin’ Eh hosts jump to the future to put in their wish lists to Santa for the coming year –  rule changes, tournament formats, media coverage, team selections, and nation-wide changes. Your hosts attempt to go beyond what has “always been,”  and think about what could be possible. Sit back and relax as you either whole heartedly agree with Theo and Danie or jump out of your seat with disgust as we close out 2022.

Huckin’ Eh: 2022 Throwback & 2023 Wish List

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, it’s the inaugural “Commentators Corner!” Theo talks about his five favorite games.

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: 2022 Throwback & 2023 Wish List is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

  2. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

TAGGED: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: 2022 Throwback & 2023 Wish List"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Commentator’s Corner – Theo’s 5 Favorite Games
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: 2022 Throwback & 2023 Wish List
    podcast with bonus segment
  • The Upshot Subscriber Bonus: Emerging Sports Roundtable Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Out the Back: The 2022 Picks We Got Right & Wrong
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now