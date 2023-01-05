Huckin’ Eh: Sponsorships in Ultimate and 2023 Predictions with Kelsey Hayden

Kelsey Hayden stops by the Show!

We’re ready for a big 2023!

Theo is joined by Kelsey Hayden on the first podcast episode of the new year! In the news section, we learn about all the upcoming events Ultimate Canada has planned for a busy year. Kelsey then shares her experience with securing sponsorships for her club team and offers advice for teams looking to do the same! In the second main event, the two give their predictions for all things 2023. From lukewarm takes to the downright ridiculous, find out what the two think is going to happen in 2023!

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Kelsey hops on the subscriber-only segment this week to discuss her experience on the mic at Pro Champs and encourages other females to get into ultimate commentary!