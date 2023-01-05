Huckin’ Eh: Sponsorships in Ultimate and 2023 Predictions with Kelsey Hayden

Kelsey Hayden stops by the Show!

January 5, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

We’re ready for a big 2023!

Theo is joined by Kelsey Hayden on the first podcast episode of the new year! In the news section, we learn about all the upcoming events Ultimate Canada has planned for a busy year. Kelsey then shares her experience with securing sponsorships for her club team and offers advice for teams looking to do the same! In the second main event, the two give their predictions for all things 2023. From lukewarm takes to the downright ridiculous, find out what the two think is going to happen in 2023!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin' Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin' Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Kelsey hops on the subscriber-only segment this week to discuss her experience on the mic at Pro Champs and encourages other females to get into ultimate commentary!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

