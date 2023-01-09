Announcing The 2023 College Team Pack

With live coverage included, a better deal than ever!

We are excited to announce that 2023 College Team Packs are now available for purchase!

A College Team Pack is the best deal available for access to Ultiworld’s extensive coverage of the USA Ultimate college division. A Team Pack offers unrestricted access to all of our college footage for your entire team and coaching staff. Here are some of the benefits associated with buying a Team Pack:

Unlimited streaming and download college video access for both the fall and spring seasons for every player and coach on your team!

college video access for both the fall and spring seasons for every player and coach on your team! Ultiworld will guarantee to film/stream at least one of your team’s games in spring 2023 if your team is attending an Ultiworld-covered tournament!

in spring 2023 if your team is attending an Ultiworld-covered tournament! Every player and coach will get live streaming access at all college tournaments at which we stream games!

at which we stream games! Every player and coach will get a full college year Mini Subscription (through May 2023) to get additional premium Ultiworld content for free!

(through May 2023) to get additional premium Ultiworld content for free! You get rights to use Ultiworld footage in your team’s highlight reels , Callahan/Donovan award videos, or other promotional material!

, Callahan/Donovan award videos, or other promotional material! Includes the opportunity to submit video and strategy questions to Ultiworld’s Film Room!

to Ultiworld’s Film Room! And, get a discount of $150 off a Breakside Strength & Conditioning team subscription . Contact coaches@breaksidestrength.com to redeem for either monthly or season-long access!

. Contact coaches@breaksidestrength.com to redeem for either monthly or season-long access! Best deal available — on average, around $13 a person for the season!

Having access to high quality game footage of your team, your opponents, and other college teams in the Division is an excellent way to learn about new offensive and defensive structures, winning strategies, and the latest trends in the sport. You can learn more about your team’s strengths and weaknesses and scout your opponents more effectively.

Additionally, your purchase of a Team Pack offers vital backing to Ultiworld’s overall operations. Our ability to deliver timely news, in-depth reporting, and extensive video coverage of the college season relies on the community’s support.

To be clear: download access for games will ONLY be available via the 2023 College Team Pack. This will allow coaches to annotate the film and teams to create highlight reels or other video features.

Until January 31st, you can get a 2023 College Team Pack for just $399 (after that, the price will rise to $445). **NOTE: 2021-2022 team pack purchasers will receive an email with a special offer and discount on the 2023 package.**

If you enjoy Ultiworld’s work and value our contribution to the ultimate community, please purchase a Team Pack. As our primary product, the video sales subsidize the columns, news, and analysis posted on the website — and will also help us make investments in more video equipment (e.g., multiple camera angles, more filmed games). We’re also appealing to the community to be proactive about sustaining our work. Sharing a login may seem like no big deal, but we are a small enough business that (literally) every sale matters.

For more background on our move to video subscriptions, check out our prior two posts on the subject.

New in 2023

Ultiworld is planning to significantly expand its live coverage of the college season in 2023. We have already confirmed plans to stream games live from the primary tournaments through early March, and we are working on plans to stream the majority of the tournaments during the season. Live coverage will be available to all players and coaches on teams that purchase a College Team Pack, as well as all Full and Plus individual subscribers.

Planned Video Coverage

Likely to grow, and subject to change

Fall 2022:

2022 Classic City Classic [available now!]

Spring 2023:

Carolina Kickoff

Santa Barbara Invite [LIVE]

Florida Warm Up [LIVE]

Queen City Tune Up [LIVE]

Presidents’ Day Invite [LIVE]

Smoky Mountain Invite [LIVE]

Stanford Invite [LIVE]

FCS D-III Tune Up [LIVE]

Men’s Centex [Live TBD]

Women’s Centex [Live TBD]

Huck Finn [Live TBD]

Easterns [Live TBD]

Northwest Challenge [Live TBD]

2022 Select Regionals [Live TBD]

2022 D-III College Championships [LIVE]

2022 D-I College Championships [LIVE]

*We expect to film or stream most of the major regular season tournaments during the spring season.*

We are happy to answer questions in the comments below or by email at support@ultiworld.com.