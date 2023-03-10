Western Ultimate League 2023: Pick ‘Em

Which teams will win, and which players will be top scorers? Entry is free!

March 10, 2023 by in Fantasy with 0 comments
San Diego Super Bloom’s Alex Diaz at the 2022 Western Ultimate League Championship Weekend. Photo: William “Brody” Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

On the eve of the first pull of the second season of the Western Ultimate League, we are launching a new game this year. We had fun with fantasy last year, and everybody loves picks, so we’ve got a bit of both together this year! Pick who will win the games and stack up the points. Then, pick one goal-scorer and one assist-thrower for that week’s games. You’ll get bonus points for every score of the selected type with a multiplier for finding players nobody else is picking.

First place will get an Ultiworld Greatest Bag and a free month of Full Subscription.

Second and third place will each get a free month of Full Subscription.

Special thanks to Akshat Rajan for developing and organizing this year’s game, and the Western Ultimate League for their help.

WUL 2023 Rosters

WUL Season Schedule

Enter Here

Rules

  • Deadline: 12AM ET 3/11/23
  • 75 points per correct pick ’em selection.
  • Player bonus! Pick one goal scoring player and one assist scoring player. You will get 100 points per assist or goal – % of entries that select that player.
    • Example: If you pick Dena Elimelech as goal scoring player, and she scores 5 goals, 2 assists, and she is chosen by 45% of entries, her total score is 5 * (100-45)
    • Note: Assists don’t factor into scoring for a Goal scoring player, and vice versa, so choose wisely! And please no nicknames, easier for us to calculate.
  • One entry per person.
  Ultiworld
    Avatar

    Ultiworld is the premier news media site dedicated to the sport of ultimate. This article includes the work of a number of our staff or contributors that have been identified within the piece.

