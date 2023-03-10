Western Ultimate League 2023: Pick ‘Em

Which teams will win, and which players will be top scorers? Entry is free!

On the eve of the first pull of the second season of the Western Ultimate League, we are launching a new game this year. We had fun with fantasy last year, and everybody loves picks, so we’ve got a bit of both together this year! Pick who will win the games and stack up the points. Then, pick one goal-scorer and one assist-thrower for that week’s games. You’ll get bonus points for every score of the selected type with a multiplier for finding players nobody else is picking.

First place will get an Ultiworld Greatest Bag and a free month of Full Subscription.

Second and third place will each get a free month of Full Subscription.

Special thanks to Akshat Rajan for developing and organizing this year’s game, and the Western Ultimate League for their help.

WUL 2023 Rosters

Rules