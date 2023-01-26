WUL Announces 2023 Schedule

The schedule for the 2023 Western Ultimate League season has been announced. The league heads into it’s second full season with some fairly significant changes to its competitive structure and increase in the number of games.

For their second season, the WUL has moved to a ten-week schedule running from March 10 to May 14, and ending in a four game Championship Weekend on June 3 & 4. With eight teams in the league after the addition of Colorado Alpenglow, the WUL has now split into two conferences, the Northwest Conference and the Southwest Conference, with the top two teams in each conference at the end of the season attending Championship Weekend.

The Northwest Conference: Seattle Tempest, Oregon Onyx, Utah Wild, and Colorado Alpenglow

The Southwest Conference: San Diego Super Bloom, Arizona Sidewinders, San Francisco Falcons, and Los Angeles Astra

Each team will play every other team in their conference twice, as well as two out-of-conference games, for a total of eight games for each team and a total of 32 games, up from 21 games in last year’s inaugural season.

As in 2022, the WUL has opted for a schedule format that combines one-off games with mini-tournament weekends. This season there are four mini-tournament weekends, in Arizona, San Diego, Utah, and Colorado, in that order throughout the season.

