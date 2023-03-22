Deep Look: March Mailbag, Centex and Northwest Challenge

It is mailbag o'clock!

March 22, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith open up the mailbag to take your questions on how UNC stacks up to historic college and club teams, the worst college region, and more. They also look back at the results from both divisions of Centex and preview Northwest Challenge’s women’s event.

Deep Look: March Mailbag, Centex and Northwest Challenge

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith polish off the mailbag, discussing dangerous play penalties, AUDL challengers, and if defenses should always pull out of bounds.

