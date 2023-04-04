Universe Point: Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Can Virginia avoid a third straight 12-11 loss?

The college regular season hits full swing on the east coast at Queen City Tune Up. Virginia Night Train faced challenging losses in the first two rounds, losing both 12-11. Facing Notre Dame Papal Rage in the third round, they find themselves once again tied at 11s with one final goal to determine the winner. Will third time be the charm for Virginia?

Universe Point: Notre Dame vs. Virginia | Men’s Pool Play

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!