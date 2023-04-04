Universe Point: Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Can Virginia avoid a third straight 12-11 loss?

April 4, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

The college regular season hits full swing on the east coast at Queen City Tune Up. Virginia Night Train faced challenging losses in the first two rounds, losing both 12-11. Facing Notre Dame Papal Rage in the third round, they find themselves once again tied at 11s with one final goal to determine the winner. Will third time be the charm for Virginia?

Universe Point: Notre Dame vs. Virginia | Men’s Pool Play

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

  1. Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in Boston. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

TAGGED: , , , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Universe Point: Notre Dame vs. Virginia"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • PUL-aides: UNC Beat Surge (And Also Play a College Round Robin)
    Subscriber article
  • Northwest Challenge 2023: Tournament Recap (Women’s)
    article with bonus content
  • Vermont vs. North Carolina (Men’s Final)
    Video for full subscribers
  • Pittsburgh vs. Vermont (Men’s Semifinal)
    Video for full subscribers
    • Subscribe Now