Wrapping up the regular season!
April 6, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith dive in to Easterns, where UNC took the crown and elite D-I men’s teams made their final regular season statements. They also take a look at the projected final bid picture to see who surprised and disappointed.
Deep Look: Easterns Recap, Bid Picture Reactions
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith take questions about the new WUL and PUL seasons and the upcoming AUDL season, plus if indoor could be the best ultimate for spectators.
Bonus Content for Deep Look: Easterns Recap, Bid Picture Reactions is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!