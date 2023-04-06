Deep Look: Easterns Recap, Bid Picture Reactions

Wrapping up the regular season!

April 6, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith dive in to Easterns, where UNC took the crown and elite D-I men’s teams made their final regular season statements. They also take a look at the projected final bid picture to see who surprised and disappointed.

Deep Look: Easterns Recap, Bid Picture Reactions

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith take questions about the new WUL and PUL seasons and the upcoming AUDL season, plus if indoor could be the best ultimate for spectators.

Bonus Content for Deep Look: Easterns Recap, Bid Picture Reactions is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look: Easterns Recap, Bid Picture Reactions"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huck Finn 2023: Tournament Recap
    article
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Leveling Up with Nicholas Sanchez
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: C4UC, CJ4UC & Northwest Challenge Recaps, Interviews with Yumm and UBC Mens
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Out the Back: Semi-Pro Bonus Mailbag
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now