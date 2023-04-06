Deep Look: Easterns Recap, Bid Picture Reactions

Wrapping up the regular season!

Charlie and Keith dive in to Easterns, where UNC took the crown and elite D-I men’s teams made their final regular season statements. They also take a look at the projected final bid picture to see who surprised and disappointed.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith take questions about the new WUL and PUL seasons and the upcoming AUDL season, plus if indoor could be the best ultimate for spectators.