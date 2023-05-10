The College Nationals fields are set!
May 10, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
We know which teams will be at Nationals! After a wild final weekend of D-I college Regionals, Charlie and Keith look at the upsets and close calls, and talk a little about potential seeding at Nationals.
This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate and Breakmark Ultimate
Deep Look: Finalizing the Nationals Field, D-I Regionals Recap
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In Out the Back, Charlie & Keith talk about which D-I Nationals qualifiers could outperform expectations. They also look at the preseason Power Rankings to see what we got wrong and talk a little about what keeps programs in championship contention.
Bonus Content for Deep Look: Finalizing the Nationals Field, D-I Regionals Recap is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!