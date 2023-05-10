Deep Look: Finalizing the Nationals Field, D-I Regionals Recap

The College Nationals fields are set!

We know which teams will be at Nationals! After a wild final weekend of D-I college Regionals, Charlie and Keith look at the upsets and close calls, and talk a little about potential seeding at Nationals.

This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate and Breakmark Ultimate

Deep Look: Finalizing the Nationals Field, D-I Regionals Recap

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Charlie & Keith talk about which D-I Nationals qualifiers could outperform expectations. They also look at the preseason Power Rankings to see what we got wrong and talk a little about what keeps programs in championship contention.