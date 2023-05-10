Deep Look: Finalizing the Nationals Field, D-I Regionals Recap

The College Nationals fields are set!

May 10, 2023

We know which teams will be at Nationals! After a wild final weekend of D-I college Regionals, Charlie and Keith look at the upsets and close calls, and talk a little about potential seeding at Nationals.

This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate and Breakmark Ultimate

Deep Look: Finalizing the Nationals Field, D-I Regionals Recap

In Out the Back, Charlie & Keith talk about which D-I Nationals qualifiers could outperform expectations. They also look at the preseason Power Rankings to see what we got wrong and talk a little about what keeps programs in championship contention.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

