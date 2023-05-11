Huckin’ Eh: Sunflicker and CHSUC Recaps, Adam Scott Lions Interview, TUX Mega-Preview

The CHSUC winners are here!

May 11, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

The club season is upon us! The podcast starts off with some news and notes including a recap of Sunflicker and CHSUC. Theo is then joined by Adam Scott coaches Glenn MacVichie and Mark Mann along with players Ben Moher and Tori Palmer to discuss their championship win. In the second main event, Danie and Theo then hype up their own squads as they preview one of the first club tournaments of the year! Find out who they picked to win each division and get all you need to know about who’s going to play in Brampton.

This episode is sponsored by Breakmark and Tokay Ultimate.

Huckin’ Eh: Sunflicker and CHSUC Recaps, Adam Scott Lions Interview, TUX Mega-Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Danie Talks U24 Event Strategy & Sunflicker Party!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

