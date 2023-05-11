Huckin’ Eh: Sunflicker and CHSUC Recaps, Adam Scott Lions Interview, TUX Mega-Preview

The CHSUC winners are here!

The club season is upon us! The podcast starts off with some news and notes including a recap of Sunflicker and CHSUC. Theo is then joined by Adam Scott coaches Glenn MacVichie and Mark Mann along with players Ben Moher and Tori Palmer to discuss their championship win. In the second main event, Danie and Theo then hype up their own squads as they preview one of the first club tournaments of the year! Find out who they picked to win each division and get all you need to know about who’s going to play in Brampton.

